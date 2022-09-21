Natalie Imbruglia, 47, delights fans as she marks the 25th anniversary of her hit single Torn

Her debut single Torn sold more than four million copies worldwide.

And 25 years after she topped the charts, Natalie Imbruglia reflected on the Grammy-nominated track when she appeared on This Morning on Wednesday.

The Australian singer, 47, delighted fans with her appearance and they were impressed by her youthful appearance, noting that she had “barely aged” since its release.

Iconic: 25 years after she topped the charts with Torn, Natalie Imbruglia reflected on the Grammy-nominated track when she appeared on This Morning on Wednesday

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the 1997 hit, she noted, “It was just a wink. I had no idea what impact it would have!’

She admitted that she thought her background working on Neighbors would hinder her success, adding: “Being out of a soap, I thought people would give me a hard time.

“I chased the song around the world. I’m so grateful to be a part of something that has touched so many people.”

Then and now: The Australian singer, 47, delighted fans with her appearance and they were impressed by her youthful appearance, noting that she had “barely aged” since its release (left, 1997)

They’re not torn: viewers raved about the look – in which Natalie also performed the hit in the studio

Viewers raved about the appearance – which also saw Natalie perform the hit in the studio – tweeting, “Natalie still looks great – barely older in 25 years.”;

‘Natalie Imbruglia has aged like a fine wine, Jesus’; “Natalie Imbruglia still has it. Love this song #ThisMorning #Torn’; ‘Torn by Natalie Imbruglia is my all-time favorite song. Good to hear it again on #ThisMorning’

‘Natalie Imbruglia – Still torn apart my great love 25 years ago.’; ‘Just turned on the TV and Natalie Imbruglia sang Torn, as I live and breath! ❤️Today is a good day!’; “Natalie Imbruglia was on the show to talk about how her song Torn is 25 years old!”

Delighted: Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the 1997 hit, she noted, “It was just a wink. I had no idea what impact it would have!’

Wow: She admitted that she thought her background with Neighbors would hinder her success, adding: ‘Because I came from a soap, I thought people would give me a hard time’

Dynamic duo: During the show, Natalie chatted with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (pictured)

Natalie has previously said she owes her “less is more” beauty routine to her youthful appearance, which includes drinking plenty of water, wearing SPF sunscreen, and removing her makeup every night.

Elsewhere in the show, Natalie spoke about her work on the Neighbors finale and expressed her joy at being able to reprise her role as Beth Brennan.

The singer first rose to fame on the Australian soap, playing apprentice builder Beth for two years until 1994, returning in July for the show’s final episode.

Reunited: Neighbors stars Natalie and Holly Candy, 39, looked timeless as they returned earlier this year to film the soap’s anticipated finale in London

Appearing alongside Holly Valance – who reprized her role as Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully – Natalie said: ‘It was amazing – we wanted to thank you.

“We didn’t get to interact with everyone the way we shot it in London, but that show is the reason I’m in the UK. I owe so much to it, it was so much fun.’

Natalie, who welcomed a baby boy in 2019 after undergoing IVF with a sperm donor, also addressed motherhood, joking “the struggle is real.”

Still, she credited two-year-old Max for helping her feel creative again.