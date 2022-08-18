Natalie Cassidy shares a rare snap with her fiancé Marc Humphreys at her daughter’s birthday

<!–

Natalie Cassidy has shared a rare glimpse of her boyfriend Marc Humphreys as they celebrated her daughter’s sixth birthday.

The EastEnders star, 39, posted a gallery of snaps from her little girl’s big day, including glimpses of the festive decor and her lavish gifts of the occasion.

In addition to party photos was a family photo of Natalie, her cameraman beau Marc Humphreys and their smiling second daughter.

One photo showed rainbow-covered party bags next to a delectable white chocolate cake.

Natalie shared the photos on her Instagram account and added photos of Joanie participating in a magic act with a professional magician.

Capturing the post, Natalie wrote: ‘Our gorgeous Joanie had the best 6th birthday ever! Celebrated with near and dear ones, she loved all day long. Where has the time gone? I can’t believe she’s six and getting funnier by the minute.’

Natalie has been engaged to Marc since 2015 and is the mother of daughters Eliza (11) and Joanie.

Do me a favour! The EastEnders actress uploaded a gallery of images from her daughter’s big day, including an image of the rainbow-covered party bags

Bash: Joanie’s birthday party had a colorful rainbow theme and Natalie shared a selection of photos from the occasion on Instagram

The healthy photos come after the actress revealed she gained £100,000 in 2007 for losing four stone for a fitness DVD – but she was back on weight within eight weeks.

The soap star best known for playing Sonia Fowler on the BBC One show admitted she regretted agreeing to the deal for the Then & Now Workout DVD.

Open on the Comfort Food with Grace Dent podcast, Natalie, 39, talked about how she was offered the huge sum of money to get rid of a whopping four bricks.

The star released two weight loss DVDs in 2013, Then and Now and The Perfect Ten.

Forward! Natalie shared the photos on her Instagram account, which included her daughter participating in a magic act

Then and now: It comes after Natalie revealed she gained £100,000 in 2007 for losing four stone for a fitness DVD (left) — but was back on weight in eight weeks (photo R in 2014)

Getting Fit: The Star Released Natalie Cassidy’s Then and Now and The Perfect Ten in 2013

“I was very overweight and they approached me and said, listen, we’re going to give you 100,000 pounds, we’re going to get you really fit and you’re going to lose four stones,” she explained.

“I was like happy days, let’s go for it. I just thought, that’s a lot of money; but it wasn’t the right thing to do.

“It wasn’t — you lose a lot of weight in a period of three or four months, twelve or sixteen weeks, few calories and exercise every day.

“I got there, and as soon as that DVD came out, I ate for England. I was back to full weight in eight weeks.’

Elsewhere, the TV favorite ridiculed herself by saying she would “look like a supermodel” without her favorite seasoning — mayonnaise.

Hard work: Natalie revealed in the podcast how to exercise every day with a low-calorie diet to lose weight (photo in 2008)