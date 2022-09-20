Natalie Barr reveals which TV network had the biggest London set-up for the Queen’s funeral

<!–

Natalie Barr has filmed a behind-the-scenes video for Sunrise on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Filmed outside Buckingham Palace, Barr, 54, explained that Channel Seven’s set-up was one of 40 media organizations from around the world covering the monarch’s farewell.

During the Instagram story, Barr pointed to the large marquee next to Channel Seven’s home base.

‘This is [American network] NBCs, she explained in the footage.

‘Their set-up is bigger and better and more expensive than anyone else’s.’

Meanwhile, Barr said the BBC had four tents outside the palace to cover the Queen’s funeral.

“We’re here for hours and then head into Sunrise,” Barr said in the video, which was filmed inside a tent overflowing with equipment.

‘We have our food, coffee and even a heater,’

Filmed outside Buckingham Palace, Barr, 54, is seen inside Channel Seven’s media tent

Barr explained that there were more than forty media organizations from around the world camped outside the palace to cover the monarch’s farewell on Monday

At one point in the clip, Sunrise co-host David Koch can be seen working on a script in the background.

It comes after three of Australia’s major television networks broadcast the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II live from London on Monday night, which together drew more than three million viewers.

But it was Channel Seven’s coverage of the historic event that came out on top.

Anchored by 7News’ Michael Usher and Natalie Barr and Sunrise’s David Koch, The Grateful Goodbye was seen by 975,000 people in the nation’s five major capitals.