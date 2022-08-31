Natalie Barr cringes at her shocking haircut in 1997 Matty Johns interview

<!–

Sunrise presenter Natalie Barr has laughed off an awkward 25-year interview after it was repeated on Channel Seven’s breakfast show on Tuesday.

Barr, now 54, spoke memorably with NRL champion Matthew Johns after his Newcastle Knights team won the premiership in 1997.

She struggled to keep a straight face as she tried to ask questions as Johns’ brother and teammate Andrew walked around shirtless in the background.

After telling viewers that the Knights’ celebrations were expected to last for another week, Barr asked Johns how he felt returning home after Newcastle’s win.

A confused Johns said after a pause, “Um, it was better than, ah… It was better than Lego.”

Johns was clearly pleased with his response, laughing and repeating the phrase “better than Lego” several times before yelling it into the camera.

Back in the studio on Tuesday, Barr buried her face in her hands in shame as she watched the throwback clip.

Her co-host David “Kochie” Koch had introduced the segment by explaining that Johns’ “better than Lego” sound bite had since become an iconic catchphrase.

After playing the interview, Koch revealed that Australian swimwear company Budgy Smuggler launched a ‘Better Than…’ clothing brand.

Merchandise features an image of a smiling Johns and the phrase “Better than…” in a speech bubble.

After Barr tried on one of the new bucket hats, Koch smiled as he held up one of the form-fitting swimsuits with Johns’ face forward.

Koch said he asked Budgy Smuggler founder Adam Linforth why Barr’s face wasn’t on the new merchandise line as well.

Mr. Linforth had apparently said, “The back wasn’t big enough.”

Matthew Johns and his wife Patricia are seen on the red carpet in August 2007

Entertainment reporter Edwina Bartholomew interrupted Koch to suggest: ‘It doesn’t matter where’ [you were to put Barr’s face]it would be inappropriate.’

Barr later revealed that Johns had been partying all night long at the time of their 1997 interview.

‘I won’t even tell you what the other John’s brother is’ [Andrew] shouted in the background. It had something to do with my last name,’ she said.