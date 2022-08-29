Natalie Barr calls Meghan Markle a ‘tosser’ for Nelson Mandela comparison

Sunrise presenter Natalie Barr has called Meghan Markle a ‘tosser’ in an extraordinary diatribe after the Duchess of Sussex compared herself to Nelson Mandela in her new interview with The Cut magazine.

The former Suits actress, 41, claimed she was told in 2019 by a Lion King cast member that South Africans had “danced in the street” when she married Prince Harry – just as they did when “Mandela was released from prison.” the prison’.

Barr, 54, who is known for her more conservative broadcasting style, was unusually candid on Tuesday when she told co-anchor David “Kochie” Koch she “couldn’t even read the entire article.”

Sunrise presenter Natalie Barr (left, with David Koch) has called Meghan Markle a ‘tosser’ in an extraordinary diatribe after the Duchess of Sussex compared herself to Nelson Mandela

“I think in Australia we would say she’s just full of it, she’s a tosser. She’s a total tosser! That’s how we would describe her. I just can’t… the way she talks,” she roared.

The term ‘tosser’ is a slang expression of contempt used to describe an unpleasant and unpleasant person.

Presenter Edwina Bartholomew, meanwhile, offered a more diplomatic response to Meghan’s claims, telling the panel: “I think she may have a very different story in the US than what is accepted in the UK.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, told The Cut (pictured on the magazine’s cover) that in 2019 a Lion King cast member told her South Africans had ‘danced in the street’ when she married Prince Harry – just like her did when ‘Mandela was released from prison’

‘Or just anywhere in the world!’ Barr scoffed, while Koch joked, “That’s Eddie’s code for ‘tosser’.”

Mandela spent 27 years in prison for resisting South Africa’s apartheid system.

After he was released, he helped negotiate an end to apartheid and became South Africa’s first democratically elected president.

Presenter Edwina Bartholomew (pictured), meanwhile, offered a more diplomatic response to Meghan’s claims, telling the panel: ‘I think she has a very different story in the US than what is accepted in the UK’

Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Winnie, raises his hand to celebrate as he leaves Victor Verster Prison near Cape Town on February 11, 1990, after 27 years in apartheid prisons.

Rival Breakfast Show Today criticized Markle’s Tuesday morning interview in the same way.

Host Karl Stefanovic, 48, who has never been shy about criticizing Meghan, incredulously mocked Markle’s claims during a conversation with Nine’s London correspondent Tracy Vo.

‘It’s hard to see what that would be like’ [the Royal Family]especially the references to Mandela,” he noted, while his co-host Allison Langdon added, “He’s, I think, tone deaf.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, pictured at his wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018

Stefanovic feigned sympathy and later joked: “I think… [Meghan is] probably a little misunderstood, don’t you think?’

Langdon, whose distaste for the Sussexes is well documented, grinned, “Oh, you’re changing your tune, aren’t you, Karl?”

“Yes, I think it’s time to support her, especially after Mandela’s comments. Anyone who compares themselves to Mandela is fair enough to me,” he said with a laugh.

Today Markle similarly mocked Tuesday morning’s interview with Karl Stefanovic (left) to co-host Ally Langdon (right): “It’s hard to see how that would sit with [the Royal Family ]especially the Mandela references’

“Even if it was said… to share that… Anyway, they live their ‘quiet life’ as they please,” Langdon replied, rolling her eyes.

It comes as Meghan’s interview with The Cut – part of New York magazine – continues to meet with backlash.

In it, she claimed that she and Prince Harry were “lucky” to leave Britain and “disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy … just by existing” before stepping down as frontline royalty and moving to North America.

Langdon, whose distaste for the Sussexes is well documented, said of Markle’s claim: “I think he’s tone deaf.”

Her interview with The Cut was published just days after Meghan used her new Spotify podcast to complain that she had to continue her engagements during a royal tour in South Africa after a fire in her son Archie’s bedroom.

She also claimed that what the couple asked for when they wanted financial freedom was not “reinventing the wheel.”

The Cut reported that Meghan listed a “handful of princes and princesses and dukes who have exactly the arrangement they wanted,” although none of these royals were mentioned in the article.

The interview was released after it was claimed that Harry and Meghan will not see the Queen at Balmoral when they visit Britain next week amid an ongoing security spat.

It was also published just days after Meghan used her new Spotify podcast to complain that she had to continue her engagements on a royal tour in South Africa after a fire in son Archie’s bedroom.

The Duchess also lashed out at those who criticized her for being “ambitious” when she started dating Harry, in a conversation with tennis legend Serena Williams.