Natalie Aspinall reveals her pride at becoming the third woman to officiate in the Premier League

In her Blackpool home, Natalie Aspinall has kept a 25-year-old local newspaper clipping from the time she took her first steps to become a referee.

Aspinall was only 15 years old and had started a refereeing course at a local workers’ club after her father Billy persuaded her that it would pay better than a paper round.

Aspinall tells Sports post: ‘It was in my scrapbook and the headline was ‘Teen girl sets her sights on the Premier League’.

Natalie Aspinall (above) becomes only the third woman in the Premier League

Aspinall is promoted as assistant referee after six years of service with the EFL

“I remember the boys at school laughing at me when they saw it. They thought I couldn’t do it because I was a girl. But that was all those years ago when it was different.’

Aspinall is now 40 and mother of two girls. After being promoted to an assistant referee for six years in the EFL, she will become only the third woman to appear in the Premier League.

“I’m very excited and obviously a little nervous,” she admits. “But I know I’m here because I deserve it. Whatever success I have, some will always see that I am a woman. But a lot of the guys (refs) have known me for as long as I’ve been here.

Aspinall follows in the footsteps of current top official Sian Massey-Ellis (pictured)

“During the Premier League umpires’ first training camp this summer, one of them said to me that when someone is promoted, it always feels like someone else is in the room. But to me he said it was more like, ‘Oh yeah, Natalie’s here’.

“He didn’t realize the impact that comment had on me, but it was really powerful. I really appreciated that.’

Aspinall had no particular interest in football as a young girl. But her father was a local referee, and when she brought up the idea of ​​a paper round, he had a better one.

“My boyfriend was paid £12 for a paper round and I wanted one so I could spend the money in town over the weekend,” she recalls. ‘My father said ‘no way’ that I wouldn’t get up every morning.

“I had no interest in arbitration, running around in the wind and rain and telling guys what to do. But he said I’d get £12 for just an hour and I said, ‘Bingo! Sign me up’.

Aspinall spoke to Sportsmail at Our Lady of the Assumption Primary School in Blackpool while there to conduct a fun refereeing session for the pupils (above)

“I got a bug for it and it became something I just did. Twenty-five years ago there were no girls’ teams. So my route was boys and then men’s football. But it became part of my life.’

During her years of making a career in the game, Aspinall encountered the bleak sexism familiar to so many who have tried to find their way in what should always be a man’s world for some. Some of it was casual, some more premeditated. Sometimes it felt like the glass in the ceiling would turn out to be too hard. In the end it didn’t.

“Getting to this level was something I wanted to do, but was it feasible?” she adds. “Some seasons it felt like it wasn’t. But in recent years there has been really good progress and it felt like something I could do if I worked hard.

“There may have been times when I found it too hard simply because of some of my basic experiences.

‘My first course was at a local workers’ club. I walked in with my father. All men drinking beer. In that environment I learned to be a referee.

“But your parents are behind you, aren’t they? My father went with me to every game. He would walk with me off the field full time if I needed it. He picked up my bag again after I threw it away for crying after someone wasn’t very nice to me.

Aspinall credited her father for bringing her into arbitration at age 12

“But all referees experience that at the beginning of their career. I did my course and my exam and then went out to whistle on the playing fields beyond. At that age I was probably motivated by the money, but when I got up I felt I had something to prove.’

Aspinall talks to Sportsmail at Our Lady of the Assumption Primary School in Blackpool. There to hold a fun refereeing session for the students is particularly poignant as she has just retired from her own career as a teacher to become a full time PGMOL match official.

With Wendy Toms and Sian Massey-Ellis before her in the top flight, she feels indebted to both and is particularly close to the latter, who is about to begin her 12th year in the top flight.

“It’s not only important that we support each other, but be there for everyone who comes along,” she reasons. “I’ve known Sian for many years and she’s a friend. All we want is to go out and do the job and be seen as a match official and not someone else.

“The abuse has been there, but it has made me more determined. I wanted to show people that I can do it and being that girl has nothing to do with it. I became more determined to show that there is a place for everyone in sport.

“Society has moved on and we all have more responsibility as adults to challenge people. Is your opinion correct? Is that the right thing to say?

“Sometimes a referee says he forgot what it was like to walk on the field with me because the reaction is always a little different. Usually I’m too busy concentrating on what to do there. I just want to be seen as a good match official and do what’s expected of me.”

Today there is a much closer relationship between the PGMOL and the women officials of the Women’s Super League. “It really helps to have that support and communication,” Aspinall says.

She hopes the first female Premier League referee will join us soon and believes there is now a way for that to happen.

More urgently, she awaits news of her first Premier League appointment and laughs that two tickets have already been reserved in her mind.

‘Yes, my father and mother are very proud and will both be there,’ she laughs. “Mom always looked after the kids when I played football and didn’t come to many of my games.

“But she’s very excited about this. Me too.’