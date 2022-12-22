Nasty weather throughout U.S. making Christmas travel a headache

Holiday travelers can arrive at their destination on Thursday and throughout the week as terrifying as much of the country’s weather.

Cold temperatures and severe storms spread across much of the northern region of the country, and airlines took a beating. As of 8:15 a.m. Thursday, 1,508 flights in, to or from the United States had been canceled and 1,983 delayed, according to Flight Aware. According to the airlines, those numbers could increase.

San Francisco Airport spokesman Dennis Zamaria said 16 flights at that airport were canceled Thursday, but not all because of the weather. Officials at Mineta San Jose Airport were unavailable for comment. That airport’s flight board listed 10 cancellations.

Oakland Airport spokeswoman Kaley Skantz said they do not release delay or cancellation figures at the request of individual airlines.

“Although it is unlikely that we will have severe weather conditions for airport operations here on the ground at OAK [sic], our airline partners operating at OAK may experience delays and cancellations due to severe weather in other parts of the country,” Skantz said in an emailed statement. “Our absolute best advice for passengers right now is to download their airline’s mobile application onto their smartphone and turn on notifications. This is the best way to ensure passengers get the most up-to-date information about their travel itinerary.”

The airport’s flight log on the website listed 26 delays but no cancellations.

Temperatures below freezing — and in some cases subzero — had been reported throughout the upper Midwest and much of the Central Great Plains, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were above freezing in the northeast, but heavy rain was expected in much of that region.

The unstable weather is expected to continue through Christmas, as is difficult travel. According to Flight Aware, 778 flights to, from or within the United States had already been canceled on Friday and 14 flights were also canceled on Saturday.

