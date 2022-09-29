Bombing allegations in France have alleged that Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was involved in the capture of a businessman in Qatar to prevent the publication of documents allegedly containing “compromising information” about the bid at the 2022 World Cup.

French newspaper Liberation published an “explosive” investigation involving a series of allegations against Al-Khelaifi in connection with the 2020 capture of businessman Tayeb B, which he has denied.

Tayeb B, the detained man in question, was arrested in Doha on January 13, 2020 and has spent almost nine months in jail.

Libération claims he was detained for being in possession of documents purporting to “endanger” Al-Khelaifi.

According to Libération, the alleged documents contain information about ‘corrupt’ actions in the allocation of the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago.

Tayeb B, 41, was released from prison on November 1, 2020, after he allegedly “handed over” a USB containing the documents to Qatari authorities, according to Libération.

French newspaper Libération published bombshell allegations against PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Wednesday

Al-Khelaifi is said to be linked to the imprisonment of Tayeb B, a businessman who was arrested in Doha on January 13, 2020 and spent nearly nine months in prison.

It is further alleged that a confidential agreement was made to prevent the alleged information from ever becoming public.

A relative of Al-Khelaifi, quoted by Libération, completely rejected all charges and said it is Tayeb B who is guilty.

“He would have systematically tried to link his Qatari misfortunes to Nasser,” said the relative.

A relative of Al-Khelaifi completely rejected all charges against him and gave Tayeb B . debt

“He’s a blackmailer who wanted millions of dollars and got burned.”

Libération’s exhaustive investigation speaks of the “tough conditions” Tayeb B faced in prison before his release.

They claim that the businessman, who lived with his wife and children in Qatar, was under “intense psychological pressure” during his imprisonment.

The organization of the World Cup in Qatar will be the first ever in the Middle East and will start on November 20 and run until December 18.