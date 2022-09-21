Nashville Corvette owner sets world record for the fastest mile driven in REVERSE

A Tennessee man hoping to get a Guinness World Record for speeding has had it backfired.

Speed ​​demon Scot Burner, 53, of Nashville earned his place in the catalog of dubious feats for reaching a top speed of 47 MPH for a full mile in reverse.

Burner’s YouTube Channel — Always in reverse order — is dedicated to driving fast the wrong way, testing Kias, Pontiacs, Mustangs and even a Tesla for their lagging performance.

However, it was his 2017 Chevy Corvette that got him across the finish line to break the previous record set in 2012.

This summer, on June 15, Burner hit the track at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a track that met all the requirements for the record book.

Scot Burner of Nashville, Tennessee flexes his American car muscle after his 2017 Corvette Stingray broke the reverse speed record.

Officially awesome: Guinness certified that the Burner clocked a mile in 1 minute, 15.18 seconds at the National Corvette Museum track in Bowling Green, Kentucky

To break the record, the car must be unchanged and able to drive one kilometer in reverse on a flat track clocked by a professional timer.

A video he posted online shows the car with a top speed of 54 MPH in reverse on a back road, but the Kentucky track, which is a short distance from where his Stingray was assembled, doesn’t have a mile in length right away.

‘I backed up in front of the straight-a-way and after that it was simple, just go fast. So on the first run I purposely broke the record just in case the car broke. On the second run, I went through a full liter of oil in a kilometer. That’s why all that smoke was coming out and the engine didn’t appreciate it,’ Burner said WNKY News.

He completed the course in 1 minute and 15.18 seconds, averaging 48 MPH.

Burner broke the previous record set in the UK by a Nissan Leaf, running a mile in 1 minute 37.02.

It is not as easy as it looks, he says.

‘I turn around with my right hand on the passenger seat, put my left hand on the steering wheel and look out the back window,’ he told the Kentucky news station. ‘It’s shaky and easy to spin out if you’re not careful.’

He has plenty of off-the-record book tales of backwards thrill rides.

He took the Kia Sorento out for a test drive and achieved a top speed in reverse of 56 MPH. He spun out and lost the anti-lock brakes when he tried to brake, according to Fox News

Burner has his own YouTube channel called Always in Reverse where he shows various model cars going backwards as fast as they can

Burner demonstrates his patented technique to keep care in check while zooming down the road in reverse

In unofficial and unsanctioned back-road test drives right away, Burner can get his roadster up to 54 MPH

The slowest car he’s ever driven in reverse is a Tesla, which wouldn’t go faster than 16 MPH.

“It was a failure,” he said on the video. ’15-16 MPH in reverse. I’m pretty sure I can sprint faster than that.’

Burner became interested in going fast in reverse after he tried it on his Honda S2000.

‘I had to back it up a long distance and was able to get it up to 47 mph. I thought, ‘well, that was fun’, so I tried the cruise control and was surprised to find it worked,’ he said Fox News.