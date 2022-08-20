Nashville all-girls school PAUSES policy that would have let anyone who identifies as female attend

An elite girls’ school in Nashville that planned to open enrollment to anyone who identifies as female has withdrawn its policy after backlash from parents and former students.

Officials at Harpeth Hall, a $33,000-a-year private school in Tennessee, sent a letter to students and parents saying it will continue to serve only “girls and young women” after criticizing plans to accept transgender students. WSMV reported.

“We recognize that this philosophy provoked strong responses of support and opposition that exceeded our expectations,” the school leaders wrote.

“Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees chooses to suspend the adoption of the philosophy to engage a wider audience in the ongoing discussion.”

The decision came after more than 1,000 stakeholders signed a letter contradicting the policy, saying that the school was not “thinking critically” when it proposed to “change a long-standing 155-year-old policy where only applications from the female gender are accepted’.

They also called for the head of the board, Crissy Wieck, and others they believe are behind the decision to quit.

Meanwhile, it has since been revealed that no transgender students have applied to attend the school — and that the policy was created only to provide a response to students who decided they were non-binary and preferred using transgender. side pronouns. Past students at Harpeth Hall include Reese Witherspoon.

In a letter to Crissy Wieck, the board chair, and other school officials, concerned parents, alumni and donors of the school accused school administrators of being “more focused on political activism than educating” the students.

“We want to give our daughters, granddaughters, nieces and friends an educational environment where they can learn to think, not what to think,” the letter read.

The group also called for the resignation of Weick and members of the school’s Executive Committee, Jessica Bliss and Dr. Nancy Beveridge, and demanded that the school put a replacement of the group’s choice on the board.

“Based on how you have handled this recent communication on gender policy, we are not confident that any current board or administration members will be able to resolve this issue.

“We’re not doing this out of anger, but out of concern for Harpeth Hall’s past, present and future.”

Bliss, the school’s director of communications, said the policy was only intended as an internal philosophy for teachers, students and parents that was introduced after a student came forward and asked to use she-they pronouns.

“That philosophy is misinterpreted by some as a change in admissions policy at Harpeth Hall,” Bliss said. the Tennessee. ‘We are and have always been an independent girls’ school.’

The school has said no transgender girls have applied to Harpeth Hall.

Harpeth Hall did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The new policy came after the school board, faculty, and the Board of Trustees’ Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Committee came together to better understand gender identity.

The team consulted with field experts, read educational articles on the topic and spoke with other girls’ schools before deciding to expand its policy on gender diversity philosophy.

The letter to parents contained brief guidelines on admission, but used open language and emphasized an individual basis for enrollment decisions.

“Harpeth Hall is a girls’ school,” the letter read. “The school culture is unique and distinct about girls, complete with the use of references to students as girls and young women and a collective use of feminine pronouns.”

The document went on to say that students join the school because the mission and the women-centric environment appeals to them.

In the case of non-binary students or those who use pronouns they/them, they will be addressed on an individual basis, the school said. Harpeth Hall will work with individual families to meet the needs of the students.

The policy also noted that a trans male student using he/him pronouns cannot be “served” by a girls’ school. The institution would work directly with those families to determine next steps.

“We see this recognition as the ultimate form of respect: an understanding that we support the individual and the student’s gender identity,” the statement reads about male transgender students at the school.

More than 1,200 people signed a petition in support of a new gender-philosophical policy

Along with the wave of opposition, the school has also gained support for the now-withdrawn policy, as a petition in favor of trangender’s integration has received more than 1,200 signatures online since Friday night.

“We are alumnae, parents and members of the Harpeth Hall community, and we support the vision for a Harpeth Hall that includes and nurtures all girls,” the petition reads.

‘We believe that trans girls deserve the same opportunities and respect as cis girls.

“So we support the spirit of the original philosophy put forth and rely on the administration to make the best choice if and when the hypothetical individuals knock on the door.”

The debate in Harper Hall comes a month after a new state law went into effect banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports.

The bill, which was signed by Republican government leader Bill Lee, went into effect on July 1 and adds severe penalties to public schools that violate the ban.