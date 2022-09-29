Naseem Shah tests Covid-19 positive, will not feature in remainder of England T20Is

Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah has tested positive for Covid-19 a day after it was revealed he had contracted pneumonia. However, he was released from the hospital and the PCB said he was “feeling better”.

Naseem is the second person in the Pakistani camp during the current series against England to have contracted Covid-19, a week after an unnamed member of Pakistani support staff tested positive. On that occasion, the person did not travel with the squad to the National Stadium Karachi for the second T20I, and there were no delays in the match.

Naseem spent Wednesday night in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia, and the PCB announced that their internal medical panel was monitoring him. That, followed by the positive Covid-19 test, effectively rules him out for the last two games of the ongoing series against England, and leaves him with serious doubts about the upcoming tour of New Zealand, which kicks off in Christchurch on Saturday. October 7 in preparation for the World Cup.

The Pakistan squad will head to New Zealand on October 3 to play a T20I tri-series that also features Bangladesh, with the final on October 14. They then leave for Australia for the World Cup, where after a few warm-ups – including one against England – they play their first group match in Melbourne on October 23 against India.

Naseem played in the first game of the current series against England and also played a full part in the recently concluded Asian Cup. In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is also currently ruled out with injury, he had taken over the responsibility of the left arm as Pakistan’s premier new ball bowler.