Naseem Shah hospitalised after contracting pneumonia
However, the development basically excludes him from the entirety of the series’ Lahore leg against England, and also leaves him with major doubts about the upcoming New Zealand tour, which kicks off in Christchurch on October 7, in preparation. for the World Cup T20.
The Pakistan squad will head to New Zealand on October 3 to play a T20I tri-series that also features Bangladesh, with the final on October 14. They then leave for Australia for the World Cup where, after a few warm-ups, including against England – they play their first group match in Melbourne on October 23 against India.
Afridi, who is undergoing treatment in London for a knee injury, is expected to be available for Pakistan for the New Zealand tri-series and World Cup.