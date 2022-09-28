WhatsNew2Day
Naseem Shah hospitalised after contracting pneumonia

Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah has contracted pneumonia and will remain in hospital overnight. The PCB announced that their in-house medical panel was monitoring him and that an appeal for his participation in the rest of the ongoing series against England would be made after reviewing his medical reports.

However, the development basically excludes him from the entirety of the series’ Lahore leg against England, and also leaves him with major doubts about the upcoming New Zealand tour, which kicks off in Christchurch on October 7, in preparation. for the World Cup T20.

The Pakistan squad will head to New Zealand on October 3 to play a T20I tri-series that also features Bangladesh, with the final on October 14. They then leave for Australia for the World Cup where, after a few warm-ups, including against England – they play their first group match in Melbourne on October 23 against India.

Naseem played in the first game of the current series against England and also played a full part in the recently concluded Asian Cup. In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is also currently ruled out with injury, he had taken over the responsibility of the left arm as Pakistan’s premier new ball bowler.

Afridi, who is undergoing treatment in London for a knee injury, is expected to be available for Pakistan for the New Zealand tri-series and World Cup.

