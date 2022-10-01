NASCAR star slams new Next Gen car and insists sport has ‘gone backwards’

NASCAR’s most popular driver on Saturday said the sport has taken an unacceptable step backwards in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public opinion from Chase Elliott.

NASCAR’s top drivers essentially turned into an angry mob as they headed into Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch were both sidelined with concussions and Cody Shane Ware raced with a broken foot. All three drivers were injured in crashes in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car.

The car had a honeymoon phase when it debuted at the start of the year as it delivered on its promise to improve racing and level the competitive playing field. And while the Next Gen had some bugs in its first seven months, the car is now experiencing serious issues during the playoff portion of the season.

Cody Ware is stretched out after a NASCAR Cup crash in Forth Worth, Texas

Chase Elliott (whose car is on fire, right) slammed the new NASCAR car design

That has led to a growing sense of urgency from drivers that NASCAR needs to soften the rear of the cars in the interest of safety.

Bowman and Busch were both injured when the back of their car hit the wall. Because the Next Gen was designed to be durable, their crashes looked routine, when in reality most of the energy from the impact was absorbed by the driver.

Busch has been eliminated for the 11th race in a row. Bowman crashed on lap 98 in Texas last Sunday, radioed his team to say it was the hardest blow of his life, appeared unwell on his camera in the car and still went on for 231 laps. He was diagnosed with a concussion on Thursday.

“Incidents like this that result in injuries… I’m not a doctor, but I’ve seen a lot of cars hit the wall and the guy would be fine,” Elliott, Bowman’s teammates at Hendrick Motorsport, said on Saturday before qualifying. Talladega.

‘No one is immune to it; I could be next week. It could be one of my colleagues or fellow competitors. I just hate to see us go backwards and I’m afraid we did,” Elliott added.

Jordan Anderson lost control of his NASCAR vehicle during a race in Alabama on Saturday

As his car approached the tire wall, Anderson appeared to be trying to escape the window

The shock from the tire wall shot him out the window and he landed on top of the barrier

Incredibly, a few hours after the interview, Jordan Anderson was flown to hospital in Birmingham, Alabama after a terrifying crash in which his car went up in flames.

Anderson appeared to be trying to escape from the car before it hit the wall when his cockpit was full of flames, and he escaped just as the vehicle hit the crash barriers – with the impact throwing him out the window and onto a tire barrier.

Elliott crashed last week when his tire broke down while leading in Texas. Though he has been voted the most popular driver for the past three years by fans, the 26-year-old son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott rarely publishes his thoughts on controversies.

But the drivers have clearly had enough after the Next Gen was a disaster for a fourth consecutive playoff race. Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have publicly proclaimed NASCAR for not doing enough to keep the drivers safe.

NASCAR is adamant that it is working tirelessly to address issues, and rule changes have been made to deal with a sudden burst of car fires in the opening race of the playoff in Darlington. NASCAR could begin checking air pressure levels on tires to determine if the recent failures have occurred as teams go past Goodyear’s recommended settings. But there doesn’t seem to be a quick fix to soften the chassis.

Ware’s car will be towed on September 25; drivers have complained about the safety of the cars

Mostly reserved Chase Elliott leads the way, saying the sport has gone ‘backwards’

Elliott said NASCAR had plenty of time to develop the car and discover these new issues. The Next Gen was announced in 2019 as scheduled to debut in 2021, but in 2020 NASCAR moved its debut to this season due to COVID-19 delays.

“Damn, we had enough time to test this car and crash it, and do all the things we had to do to make sure some of these things that are happening now don’t happen,” Elliott said. ‘We had a lot of time for that and this car was delayed for a whole calendar year on top of that. We have an extra year to work on it and we are still in this position.

“There’s no excuse to go backwards. We have too many smart people, too much technology, too many years of crashing. We should not be in the position we are in. When you come out with a new product, you have to step forward, not stay the same or go backwards, especially in the safety category.’