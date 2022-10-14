NASCAR playoffs round of eight begins, focus back on the track

LAS VEGAS — There has been a NASCAR reset, at least on the track, with the third round of the playoffs starting Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a new Cup champion to be crowned after four races.

Kyle Larson was eliminated from consecutive championships after being knocked out in Charlotte, two points ahead by Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing – a team now accused of race manipulation and fined $300,000 by NASCAR in the past week.

The back and forth of penalties, suspensions and charges between NASCAR and Stewart-Haas Racing, which puts a Ford in front of Kevin Harvick, one of the most vocal critics of his new Next Gen car, is making team co-owner Tony Stewart too furious to even comment. In fact, Stewart says he wouldn’t go to another NASCAR race if he didn’t have sponsorship commitments.

But Larson – last year’s most popular driver in the country – was also knocked out of the play-offs by his own Hendrick Motorsports team-mate, William Byron.

NASCAR had missed that Bryon had deliberately run Denny Hamlin under caution and sent a penalty two days later. But an appeals committee ruled that NASCAR could only fine Byron and not materially change the post-race score by deducting points, recovering 25 playoff points for Byron and pushing him to the playoffs.

The favorite to succeed Larson? Perhaps Chase Elliott, who was heading for what would have been a career-high sixth win of the season at Charlotte to a late warning and overtime. NASCAR’s four-time most popular driver won the title in 2020, and Larson’s win last season made it two consecutive Cup championships for Rick Hendrick.

Christopher Bell may just be the dark horse to pick at the betting window – after all, the round starts in Las Vegas. Bell was listed as an 8-1 favorite for the title by FanDuel Sportsbook and was the top driver of the first lap with an average finish of fourth in the first three races.

Consecutive poor finishes to open the second lap put the Joe Gibbs Racing driver on the brink of elimination, but when the late warnings at Charlotte turned the race around, Bell jumped and earned the win and the automatic berth on the third lap.

“For the past two weeks I was extremely deflated, just kind of down the drain,” Bell said after his Charlotte win. “Now I can promise you that I am as excited as ever to go into these next three races.”

THE FUTURE OF THE NEXT GEN

There are only four spots in the November 6 final at Phoenix Raceway, which will end NASCAR’s most competitive season in decades. With a few exhibition wins from Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney, the first season of the Next Gen car has produced 21 different winners.

Two drivers are still sidelined with concussions; Alex Bowman, winner in Las Vegas this spring, said this week that he will miss the next three races. Bowman and Kurt Busch were both injured in what should have been routine punches in the wall, but the rear of the Next Gen is so stiff that drivers absorb an extraordinary amount of the impact.

NASCAR believes it has a solution to the stiffness of the Next Gen’s rear, with changes possible by early next season. That means there are still four races to go with the current design.

It almost took a driver mutiny after Bowman’s concussion last month before the series lead could take on the field. A 75-minute driver meeting in Charlotte received mixed reviews, with some drivers insisting NASCAR couldn’t even finish the presentation because the session turned into a “voting of grievance.” Joey Logano said the meeting should have happened after Busch’s crash in July and not three months later after another driver’s concussion.

Corey LaJoie, who sided with NASCAR in the development of the Next Gen, said NASCAR told drivers what it tested “takes away about 50% of the G-load in a rear-end collision.”

“You can always say we should have done it faster,” LaJoie said on his podcast stacking pennies. “But this stuff takes time. It’s not like NASCAR is just sitting on its hands waiting for another man to get hurt. No one is more at risk or disadvantage of seeing its competitors get hurt than NASCAR.

“When we designed this car, safety was above and beyond any other control point.”

Although Bowman left open the option of being back in the car for the season finale at Phoenix, his home track, Busch will miss his 14th straight race.

There is speculation that 44-year-old Busch will use his Las Vegas home job to announce his retirement. Busch has scheduled a press conference on Saturday morning and Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, had promised an update on Busch this week.

23XI Racing has already signed Tyler Reddick for 2024, but Richard Childress Racing cannot use Reddick now that Kyle Busch has signed for next season. Reddick’s availability and Kurt Busch’s prolonged symptoms may have led to an early decision for Busch, who is under contract until 2023 with an option for 2024.

“We want him to be part of our team and help us,” Hamlin said of Busch. “He is an asset to our team. We want to keep him, Toyota wants to keep him and I am sure he will be in a meaningful position long after his car career is over, whenever that is.”

ODDS AND END

Hendrick Motorsports has named Blake Harris as crew chief for Alex Bowman next season. Harris spent this year with Michael McDowell at Front Row Motorsports and will replace Greg Ives, who is retiring. … Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win Sunday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Elliott as the pick to win the championship. … Elliott opens the third round as the top seed and 31 points above the cutline. … Chase Briscoe is the eighth seed in his first career appearance in this round. “I like being the underdog and deal with it much better when people doubt us,” he said.