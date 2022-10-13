NASA’s Swift and Fermi missions detect exceptional cosmic blast
Astronomers around the world are fascinated by an unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation that flew over Earth on Sunday, October 9. The emission came from a gamma-ray burst (GRB) – the most powerful class of explosions in the universe – which is one of the most luminous events known.
On Sunday morning, eastern time, a wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, triggering detectors aboard NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory and Wind spacecraft, as well as others. Telescopes around the world turned to the site to study the aftermath, and new sightings continue.
The explosion, dubbed GRB 221009A, provided an unexpectedly exciting start to the 10th Fermi Symposium, a gathering of gamma-ray astronomers now underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. “It’s safe to say that this meeting really started off with a bang — everyone’s talking about this,” said Judy Racusin, a Fermi adjunct project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who is attending the conference.
The signal, coming from the direction of the constellation Sagitta, had traveled an estimated 1.9 billion years to reach Earth. Astronomers think it represents the birth cry of a new black hole, a hole that has formed in the heart of a massive star collapsing under its own weight. Under these conditions, a nascent black hole propels powerful jets of particles traveling nearly the speed of light. The jets pierce the star, emitting X-rays and gamma rays as they flow into space.
The eruption also provided a long-awaited first observation opportunity for a link between two experiments on the International Space Station — NASA’s NICER X-ray telescope and a Japanese detector called the Monitor of All-sky X-ray Image (MAXI). The connection will be activated in April and will be called the Orbiting High-energy Monitor Alert Network (OHMAN). It enables NICER to quickly move to eruptions detected by MAXI, actions that previously required intervention from scientists on the ground.
“OHMAN provided an automated alarm that allowed NICER to respond within three hours, once the source became visible to the telescope,” said Zaven Arzoumanian, NICER’s science leader at Goddard. “Future opportunities can result in response times of several minutes.”
The light from this ancient explosion brings with it new insights into the collapse of stars, the birth of a black hole, the behavior and interaction of matter at near the speed of light, conditions in a distant galaxy – and much more. Another GRB this bright may not appear for decades.
According to a preliminary analysis, Fermi’s Large Area Telescope (LAT) has detected the burst for more than 10 hours. One reason for the burst’s brightness and longevity is that it’s relatively close to us for a GRB.
“This burst is much closer than typical GRBs, which is exciting because it allows us to detect a lot of details that would otherwise be too faint to see,” said Roberta Pillera, a member of the Fermi LAT Collaboration who initiated the first communication about the burst and a PhD. student at the Polytechnic University of Bari, Italy. “But it’s also one of the most energetic and luminous eruptions ever seen, regardless of distance, making it doubly exciting.”
