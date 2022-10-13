NASA’s Swift and Fermi missions detect exceptional cosmic blast

Astronomers think GRB 221009A represents the birth of a new black hole formed in the heart of a collapsing star. In this illustration, the black hole powers powerful jets of particles that travel at the speed of light. The jets pierce the star, emitting X-rays and gamma rays as they flow into space. Credit: NASA/Swift/Cruz deWilde



Astronomers around the world are fascinated by an unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation that flew over Earth on Sunday, October 9. The emission came from a gamma-ray burst (GRB) – the most powerful class of explosions in the universe – which is one of the most luminous events known.

On Sunday morning, eastern time, a wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, triggering detectors aboard NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory and Wind spacecraft, as well as others. Telescopes around the world turned to the site to study the aftermath, and new sightings continue.

The explosion, dubbed GRB 221009A, provided an unexpectedly exciting start to the 10th Fermi Symposium, a gathering of gamma-ray astronomers now underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. “It’s safe to say that this meeting really started off with a bang — everyone’s talking about this,” said Judy Racusin, a Fermi adjunct project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who is attending the conference.

Swift’s X-ray telescope captured GRB 221009A’s afterglow, about an hour after it was first detected. The bright rings are formed by X-rays scattered from otherwise imperceptible layers of dust in our galaxy that lie in the direction of the eruption. Credits: Credits: NASA/Swift/A. Beardmore (University of Leicester)



The signal, coming from the direction of the constellation Sagitta, had traveled an estimated 1.9 billion years to reach Earth. Astronomers think it represents the birth cry of a new black hole, a hole that has formed in the heart of a massive star collapsing under its own weight. Under these conditions, a nascent black hole propels powerful jets of particles traveling nearly the speed of light. The jets pierce the star, emitting X-rays and gamma rays as they flow into space.

This sequence, built from data from the Fermi Large Area Telescope, reveals the gamma-ray sky centered around the location of GRB 221009A. Each frame shows gamma rays with energies over 100 million electron volts (MeV), with brighter colors indicating a stronger gamma ray signal. In total, they represent more than 10 hours of observations. The glow from the midplane of our Milky Way galaxy appears as a broad diagonal band. The image is about 20 degrees wide. Credit: NASA/DOE/Fermi LAT Collaboration

The eruption also provided a long-awaited first observation opportunity for a link between two experiments on the International Space Station — NASA’s NICER X-ray telescope and a Japanese detector called the Monitor of All-sky X-ray Image (MAXI). The connection will be activated in April and will be called the Orbiting High-energy Monitor Alert Network (OHMAN). It enables NICER to quickly move to eruptions detected by MAXI, actions that previously required intervention from scientists on the ground.

“OHMAN provided an automated alarm that allowed NICER to respond within three hours, once the source became visible to the telescope,” said Zaven Arzoumanian, NICER’s science leader at Goddard. “Future opportunities can result in response times of several minutes.”

The light from this ancient explosion brings with it new insights into the collapse of stars, the birth of a black hole, the behavior and interaction of matter at near the speed of light, conditions in a distant galaxy – and much more. Another GRB this bright may not appear for decades.

Images taken in visible light by Swift’s Ultraviolet/Optical Telescope show GRB 221009A’s afterglow (circled) fading over the course of about 10 hours. The explosion appeared in the constellation Sagitta and took place 1.9 billion years ago. The image is approximately 4 arc minutes wide. Credit: NASA/Swift/B. Cenko

According to a preliminary analysis, Fermi’s Large Area Telescope (LAT) has detected the burst for more than 10 hours. One reason for the burst’s brightness and longevity is that it’s relatively close to us for a GRB.

“This burst is much closer than typical GRBs, which is exciting because it allows us to detect a lot of details that would otherwise be too faint to see,” said Roberta Pillera, a member of the Fermi LAT Collaboration who initiated the first communication about the burst and a PhD. student at the Polytechnic University of Bari, Italy. “But it’s also one of the most energetic and luminous eruptions ever seen, regardless of distance, making it doubly exciting.”

