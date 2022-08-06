NASA’s ShadowCam launches aboard Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter

The ShadowCam instrument will create images of shadowed regions of the moon using a high-resolution camera, a telescope and highly sensitive sensors. Credits: Arizona State University/Malin Space Science Systems



NASA’s ShadowCam goes to the moon aboard Korea Aerospace Research Institute’s (KARI) Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) mission. KPLO, also known as Danuri, launched on Aug. 4 at 7:08 PM EDT on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Developed by Arizona State University and Malin Space Science Systems, ShadowCam is one of five instruments aboard KARI’s KPLO spacecraft.

A hypersensitive optical camera, ShadowCam, will collect images of permanently shadowed regions near the moon’s poles. This allows ShadowCam to map the reflectance of these regions to look for evidence of ice deposits, observe seasonal changes and measure the terrain in the craters. The ShadowCam instrument was designed based on previous imagers such as those on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, but it is hundreds of times more light sensitive to capture detail within the permanently shadowed areas.

The data collected from ShadowCam and the other KPLO instruments will support future lunar exploration efforts, including Artemis. The high-resolution images captured in extremely low light can aid landing site selection and reconnaissance planning for future Artemis missions by providing insight into terrain and lighting conditions, and the distribution and accessibility of resources such as water ice that are useful remains for a long period of time. ShadowCam’s data and unprecedented views of the permanently shadowed regions could also help scientists learn more about how the moon formed and evolved and about our solar system.

In addition to ShadowCam, NASA also provides communications and navigation support to KPLO and scientific support to the KPLO team through nine NASA-funded scientists. The Republic of Korea (ROK) signed the Artemis Accords last year and continues to work with NASA on lunar exploration efforts.

In ROK, the orbiter is known as “Danuri” after a public naming contest resulted in a name that combines the Korean words for “Moon” (dal) and “enjoy” (nuri).

Over the next 4.5 months, KPLO will use a fuel-efficient Korean Ballistic Trajectory in orbit 100 km around the moon, where it will begin operations on a planned 11-month mission upon arrival.

Provided by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center





