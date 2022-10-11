NASA’s S-MODE field campaign deploys to the Pacific Ocean

NASA’s S-MODE mission brings a new generation of observation tools to study ocean currents, illustrated here, and other air-sea boundary dynamics that shape Earth’s climate. Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center



When the research vessel Bold Horizon departed Newport, Oregon in early October, it joined a small armada of planes, drones and other high-tech craft chasing the shape-shifting physics of the ocean.

NASA’s Sub-Mesoscale Ocean Dynamics Experiment (S-MODE) converges on a stretch of sea 110 nautical miles off the coast of San Francisco. Over the course of 28 days, the team will deploy a new generation of tools to observe eddies, currents and other dynamics at the air-sea boundary. The goal: to understand how these dynamics drive the give and take of nutrients and energy between the ocean and the atmosphere, ultimately helping shape Earth’s climate.

Perhaps the most well-known “sub-mesoscale” features are the phytoplankton-rich eddies, or eddies, that can be seen over the ocean from Earth-orbiting satellites.

“Some of the coolest images of sub-mesoscale vortices in the ocean come from photos taken during the Apollo spaceflight missions,” said Tom Farrar, a scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts and principal investigator for S-MODE.

Such features are challenging to analyze, as they are up to 10 kilometers long and larger than any vessel, but smaller than the regions typically studied with satellite measurements. Infused with energy, they can change within hours. Farrar says that until recently, researchers’ ability to model these dynamics on a computer was better than their ability to tackle them at sea.

This work is important because, although the surface layer makes up only about 2% of the ocean, it plays an outsized role in the climate system. It’s there, on the boundary between air and sea, where nutrients, gases and heat are traded – a process called vertical exchange.

The process is not fully understood and S-MODE’s observations may help reconcile the differences between current models. The implications for climate science are significant. By some estimates, the net effect of sub-mesoscale vortices on the vertical exchange of heat is an order of magnitude greater than the planet’s energy imbalance associated with global warming.

During the pilot campaign for NASA’s Sub-Mesoscale Ocean Dynamics Experiment (S-MODE) in the Pacific Ocean off the US west coast, autonomous wave gliders are being prepared for deployment on the deck of the research vessel Oceanus. Credit: Ben Hodges/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI)



Clocking the ocean surface

From the belly of a King Air B200 plane at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, protrudes an instrument that Farrar calls one of the stars of the mission. From its position 28,000 feet (8.5 kilometers) in the air, DopplerScatt uses radar to bounce electromagnetic energy off the wind-swept ocean surface and measure the energy being dissipated.

Sailing drones like the one seen here are part of the fleet of autonomous marine research vessels that measure factors such as ocean currents, salinity and chlorophyll content as part of NASA’s S-MODE field campaign. Credit: NASA



Developed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, the instrument can simultaneously map surface currents and winds. “With S-MODE, we’re trying to observe two things at once: how the ocean moves, and how ocean and atmosphere interact and influence each other,” said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, S-MODE program scientist and physical oceanography program manager at NASA headquarters in Washington. .

The team relies on state-of-the-art weather forecasting to identify rough, windy conditions because the radar can’t “read” a calm, flat sea, said Dragana Perkovic-Martin, principal investigator for DopplerScatt at JPL. “A shiny sea surface produces very little radar signal. We need wind to disrupt the surface and produce the signal we are looking for,” she added. “Being part of a mission of this magnitude can be exciting and nerve-wracking.”

NASA’s S-MODE field campaign spawns a densely equipped research vessel and a new generation of observation tools to study near-ocean surface dynamics. Credit: NASA



Aboard another plane is an instrument that can depict microscopic marine life in billions of colors. Resembling a metal basketball, JPL’s Portable Remote Imaging SpectroMeter (PRISM) will ride in a Gulfstream III jet and spy on phytoplankton blooms in hundreds of wavelengths ranging from ultraviolet to infrared.

By tracking chlorophyll, a telltale feature of this algae, PRISM will help scientists visualize the ecology that interacts with ocean currents, providing exponentially more information than known three-channel (red, green, blue) cameras. It will also inform the flight schedule for the next day during the campaign, said David Thompson, JPL principal investigator for PRISM.

“PRISM is one of our eyes chasing sub-mesoscale features across the ocean,” he said. “The mission is incredibly interdisciplinary and we are all coming together around this instrument.”

For the team sailing down Bold Horizon, life aboard a research vessel traveling at 5 miles per hour can feel cramped and adventurous. “It’s fun, but fun like camping or climbing a mountain,” Farrar said.

The challenges can be unpredictable. Last year’s pilot launch overcame delays from COVID-19 and a rogue wave that took out several wave gliders — surfboard-like marine robots dotted with scientific instruments.

In this second of three deployments, the mission aims to collect more than 15 data sets ranging from biology to atmospheric weather patterns. The data will complement another NASA mission to be launched later this year. The surface water and ocean topography or SWOT satellite will survey almost all of the water on Earth and in higher definition than before.

“The ocean is turbulent at all spatial scales, and there are many insights that can be gained by putting these measurements together,” Farrar said. “NASA has played a huge role in oceanography and continues to push the boundaries of what we understand about Earth.”

The third and final implementation of S-MODE is scheduled for next spring.

