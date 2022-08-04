NASA’s PUNCH mission announces rideshare with SPHEREx and new launch date

In this image, Earth is shown to scale with a coronal mass ejection that occurred on August 31, 2012. While Earth’s size is shown to scale, its distance is not (Earth is much further from the sun than shown here). shown). Credit: NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center



NASA’s Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission will share a ride into space with the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Re-ionization and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) mission from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The missions will not launch until April 2025 on a SpaceX Falcon 9.

“It’s great to have a definitive launch date and vehicle, and we look forward to working with the SPHEREx team as we ‘carpool’ to orbit,” said Craig DeForest, PUNCH principal investigator at Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado. “Rideshares are a great way to save money by taking better advantage of each rocket’s capabilities.”

The contract with SpaceX was updated with PUNCH and was awarded on July 14, 2022. The PUNCH team was able to adjust its schedule to meet the new launch date of no earlier than April 2025 and used this new scheduling flexibility to mitigate some scheduling constraints. challenges in the supply chain.

PUNCH, which consists of four suitcase-sized satellites, will focus on the sun’s outer atmosphere (the corona) and how it generates the solar wind. The spacecraft will also monitor coronal mass ejections — large eruptions of solar material that can trigger large space weather events near Earth — to better understand their evolution and develop new techniques to predict such eruptions.

The four satellites will spread out around the Earth along the day-night line, allowing it to create a continuous, complete image of the corona and the inner solar system. Three of the PUNCH satellites will carry identical Wide Field Imagers, which together image the corona and solar wind across a 90-degree field of view (up to 45 degrees away from the sun). In skywatching terms, 90 degrees occupies the portion of the sky from the horizon to the point directly overhead. The fourth PUNCH satellite carries a Narrow Field Imager coronagraph, which will study the areas closest to the Sun. All four cameras are synchronized during flight, allowing the mission science team to seamlessly combine their images into one large field of view.

PUNCH is led by the Southwest Research Institute office in Boulder, Colorado. The mission is administered by Explorers Program Office at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, which is administered by Goddard for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. Southwest Research Institute will build the Wide Field Imagers and build and operate PUNCH. The Naval Research Laboratory in Washington will build the Narrow Field Imagers and conduct optical tests. RAL Space in the UK will provide detectors and calibration for the mission.

