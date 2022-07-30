NASA’s mineral dust detector starts gathering data

This image shows EMIT’s first measurements on July 27, 2022, as it passed over Western Australia. The image on the front of the cube shows a mix of materials in Western Australia, including bare ground (brown), vegetation (dark green), agricultural fields (light green), a small river and clouds. The rainbow colors that extend through most of the cube are the spectral fingerprints of corresponding spots in the front image. The graph on the right shows spectral fingerprints for a sample of soil, vegetation and a river from the image cube. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech



After being installed on the outside of the International Space Station, NASA’s Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) mission has provided its first view of Earth. The landmark, dubbed “first light,” occurred on July 27 at 7:51 p.m. PDT (10:51 a.m. EDT) as the space station passed over Western Australia.

EMIT, developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, aims to map the mineral dust composition in Earth’s arid regions to better understand how dust affects the heating and cooling of the climate. The instrument works by measuring the hundreds of wavelengths of light reflected from materials on Earth. Different substances reflect different wavelengths of light, producing a kind of spectral fingerprint that, when collected by an imaging spectrometer and analyzed by researchers, reveals what they are made of.











An animation of EMIT’s installation on the International Space Station (ISS). Credit: NASA

Ground controllers used the space station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm to remove EMIT from a Dragon spacecraft and install it on the outside of the station, a process that began on July 22 and took more than 40 hours. Engineers turned on the instrument on July 24 and cooled it to operating temperature over the next 72 hours.

The EMIT team then collected the first measurements from the instrument and created something called an image cube. The image on the front of the cube shows a mix of materials in Western Australia, including bare ground (brown), vegetation (dark green), agricultural fields (light green), a small river and clouds. The rainbow colors that extend through most of the cube are the spectral fingerprints of corresponding spots in the front image.











This time-lapse video shows the International Space Station’s Candarm2 robotic arm maneuvering NASA’s EMIT mission to the outside of the station. The extraction of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft began on July 22 at around 5:15 PM PDT and was completed on July 24 at 10:15 AM PDT. Parts of the installation have been omitted, while others have been sped up. Credit: NASA

While the EMIT instrument can measure the spectral signature of light from materials such as vegetation, rocks, snow and ice and man-made surfaces, its primary mission, from August, will be to collect measurements of 10 key surface minerals (hematite, calcite, dolomite and gypsum, for example) in arid, dust-producing regions of Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Australia.

The spectral fingerprints of dust minerals allow scientists to determine their composition. While dark, iron-rich particles strongly absorb the sun’s energy, light-colored clays reflect it. At the moment, scientists don’t know whether mineral dust has a cumulative warming or cooling effect on the planet. The full spectral fingerprints EMIT collects will help answer that question.

The line graph shows spectral fingerprints for soil, vegetation and a river. Emissivity indicates the amount of light of each wavelength (in nanometers) that is reflected from a substance. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech



EMIT was developed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is operated for the agency by Caltech in Pasadena, California. It was launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft carrying more than 5,800 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies and other cargo from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 14. The data from the instrument will be provided to the NASA Land Processes Distributed Active Archive Center (DAAC) for use by other researchers and the public.

