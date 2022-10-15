NASA’s Lucy to fly past thousands of objects for Earth gravity assist

NASA’s Lucy Mission passes an asteroid. Artist’s rendition. Credit: NASA/SWRIA



Mission engineers will follow NASA’s Lucy spacecraft nonstop as it prepares to dive near Earth on Oct. 16 to use this planet’s gravity to set course for the Jupiter Trojan asteroids.

But they’ll also be watching closely for something else: more than 47,000 satellites, debris, and other objects orbiting our planet. A greater than 1–10,000 chance that Lucy will collide with one of these objects will require mission engineers to modify the spacecraft’s orbit slightly.

While an adjustment is unlikely and collisions are rare, the likelihood increases as the number of objects in Earth’s orbit grows, NASA experts say.

For example, the International Space Station has maneuvered clear of space debris 31 times since 1999, including three times since 2020.

“Low-Earth Orbit is getting busier and busier, so that should be part of the consideration these days, especially for low-flying missions like Lucy,” said Dr. Dolan Highsmith, chief engineer for the Conjunction Assessment Risk Analysis group at NASA’s Goddard Spaceflight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The group determines the probability of collisions between NASA’s robotic spacecraft and objects in orbit. NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston is doing the same for manned spacecraft, such as the space station.

Launched on October 16, 2021, Lucy is on a 12-year journey to study multiple Trojan asteroids up close. It will be the first spacecraft to visit these remnants of the early solar system, helping scientists sharpen their theories about how the planets formed 4.5 billion years ago and why they ended up in their current configuration.

But Lucy still has a long way to go before arriving at the Trojans in 2027. The upcoming gravity assist is one of three the spacecraft will rely on to catapult itself to its distant targets.

When Lucy gets closest to Earth for its first gravity assist, it will sail 220 miles (350 km) above the surface. That’s lower than the height of the space station and low enough that the spacecraft can be seen with the naked eye from Western Australia for several minutes as of 6:55 p.m. local time (10:55 UTC). On his way down, Lucy will fly through the most densely populated layer of Earth’s orbit, namely: guarded by the US Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron. The squadron is helping NASA identify close approaches.

Engineers started the collision analysis for Lucy a week before the approach to Earth. Starting the process earlier would render collision predictions meaningless, Highsmith said: “The further into the future you predict, the more uncertain you are about where an object will be.”

Determining the positions of spacecraft, plus satellites and debris in orbit, is challenging, especially if you’re trying to anticipate the future. In large part, that’s because the sun plays an important role in pulling or pushing objects, and future solar activity is difficult to predict. For example, the sun’s activity — how much plasma and radiation it radiates — affects the density of the atmosphere, and thus how much friction a spacecraft will pull and slow down.

So the closer the collision assessment is to Earth’s flight time, the better. NASA sends Lucy’s whereabouts daily to the Space Force squadron. If the squad determines that Lucy can cross something, Highsmith’s group will calculate the probability of a collision and, if necessary, work with the mission team to move the spacecraft.

With such a valuable mission, you really need to make sure you have the ability to get out of the way just in case it’s a bad day,” Highsmith said.

Lucy navigation engineers have two maneuver options ready in case the spacecraft needs to dodge an object. Both maneuvers require engine burns to accelerate the spacecraft, which is traveling about 12 km per second. Each maneuver can raise Lucy’s closest approach to Earth by 2 seconds or 4 seconds, respectively.

“That’s enough to avoid anything that could get in the way,” said Kevin E. Berry, Lucy’s flight dynamics team leader at NASA Goddard.

