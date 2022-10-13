NASA’s Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth

This illustration shows the Lucy spacecraft passing one of the Trojan asteroids near Jupiter. Credit: Southwest Research Institute



On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim Earth’s atmosphere and pass just 350 kilometers above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy gains some of the orbital energy she needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.

The Trojan asteroids are stuck in orbits around the sun the same distance as Jupiter, far in front of or behind the giant planet. Lucy is currently a year into a twelve year journey. This gravity assist will place Lucy on a new trajectory for a two-year orbit, after which it will return to Earth for a second gravity assist. This second aid will give Lucy the energy she needs to cross the main asteroid belt, where she will observe asteroid Donaldjohanson, then travel to the leading Trojan asteroid swarm. There, Lucy will fly past six Trojan asteroids: Eurybates and its satellite Queta, Polymele and its unnamed satellite, Leucus and Orus. Lucy will then return to Earth for a third gravity assist in 2030 to redirect the spacecraft to rendezvous with the Patroclus-Menoetius binary asteroid pair in the trailing Trojan asteroid swarm.

For this first gravity assist, it will appear that Lucy is approaching Earth from the direction of the sun. While this means observers on Earth won’t be able to see Lucy in the days leading up to the event, Lucy will be able to capture photos of the nearly full Earth and moon. Mission scientists will use these images to calibrate the instruments.

Lucy’s orbit will bring the spacecraft very close to Earth, even lower than the International Space Station, meaning Lucy will pass through an area filled with orbiting satellites and debris. To ensure the safety of the spacecraft, NASA has developed procedures to anticipate potential danger and, if necessary, perform a minor maneuver to avoid a collision.

“The Lucy team has prepared two different maneuvers,” said Coralie Adam, Lucy deputy navigation team chief at KinetX Aerospace in Simi Valley, California. “If the team detects that Lucy is at risk of colliding with a satellite or a piece of debris, the spacecraft — 12 hours before Earth’s closest approach — will perform one of these, reducing the time of closest approach by two or four.” This is a minor correction, but it is enough to avoid a potentially catastrophic collision.”

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft will fly exceptionally close to Earth on October 16, 2022. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Lucy will pass Earth at such a low altitude that the team had to factor in the effect of atmospheric drag when designing this flyby. Lucy’s large solar panels enhance this effect.

“In the original plan, Lucy would pass about 30 miles closer to Earth,” said Rich Burns, Lucy project manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. “However, when it became clear that we might have to perform this flight with one of the solar panels unlocked, we chose to use some of our fuel reserves so that the spacecraft would pass Earth at a slightly higher altitude, thus avoiding the disruption of the atmospheric drag on the spacecraft’s solar panels.”

At around 6:55 a.m. EDT, Lucy will be visible to observers on the ground in Western Australia for the first time (6:55 p.m. for those observers). Lucy will fly over quickly, clearly visible to the naked eye for a few minutes, before disappearing at 7:02 a.m. EDT when the spacecraft moves into Earth’s shadow. Lucy will remain over the Pacific in darkness, emerging from Earth’s shadow at 7:26 a.m. EDT. If the clouds work together, sky watchers in the western United States should be able to see Lucy through binoculars.

“The last time we saw the spacecraft, it was enclosed in the payload tub in Florida,” said Hal Levison, Lucy’s principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) Boulder, Colorado office. “It’s exciting that we can stand here in Colorado and see the spacecraft again. And this time Lucy will be in the sky.”

Lucy will then quickly retreat from the Earth’s environment, pass the moon and take a few more calibration images before continuing to interplanetary space.

“I’m especially excited about the last few photos Lucy will take of the moon,” said John Spencer, acting deputy project scientist at SwRI. Counting craters to understand the impact history of the Trojan asteroids is key to the science Lucy will conduct, and this will be the first opportunity to calibrate Lucy’s ability to detect craters by comparing it to previous observations of the moon by other space missions.”

