NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures extraordinarily detailed images of Jupiter’s moon Europa

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has taken its first image of Jupiter’s moon Europa – capturing the icy surface in extraordinary detail.

The image is the closest look at Europa by any spacecraft in more than 20 years, since the US space agency’s Galileo came within 351 km of the surface in January 2000.

Juno’s images, which reveal surface features in a region near the moon’s equator called Annwn Regio, were captured during the solar-powered probe’s closest approach yesterday (Thursday).

Europa is the sixth largest moon in the solar system, slightly smaller than Earth’s moon.

Scientists believe a salty ocean lies beneath a mile-thick ice shell, raising questions about potential conditions capable of supporting life beneath Europa’s surface.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT EUROPE? Jupiter’s icy moon Europa is slightly smaller than Earth’s moon. Europa orbits Jupiter every 3.5 days and is tidally locked – just like Earth’s moon – so the same side of Europa faces Jupiter all the time. It is believed to have an iron core, a rocky mantle and a surface ocean of salty water, just like Earth. Unlike on Earth, however, this ocean is deep enough to cover the entire surface of Europa, and since it is far from the sun, the ocean surface is globally frozen. Many experts believe that the hidden ocean surrounding Europa, heated by powerful tidal forces caused by Jupiter’s gravity, may have favorable conditions for life. NASA scientists are on the verge of exploring Jupiter’s ocean moon Europa for signs of alien life. Europa is our best shot at finding biological life in the solar system, scientists say.

As exciting as Juno’s data will be, the spacecraft only had a two-hour window to collect it as it raced past the moon at a relative speed of about 14.7 miles per second (23.6 kilometers per second).

“It’s very early in the process, but by all accounts Juno’s flyby of Europa was a great success,” said Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

“This first image is just a glimpse of the remarkable new science coming from Juno’s entire suite of instruments and sensors that collected data as we skimmed over the moon’s icy crust.”

This segment of the first image of Europa taken during this flyby by the spacecraft’s JunoCam zooms in on a swath of Europa’s surface north of the equator.

Due to the increased contrast between light and shadow seen along the terminator – the edge of the night – rugged terrain features are easily seen, including tall shadow-casting blocks, while light and dark ridges and troughs arc across the surface.

The elongated pit near the terminator may be a collapsed impact crater.

Juno came within about 219 miles (352 km) of Europa’s surface in what was only the third close pass in history below 310 miles (500 km) altitude.

During the flyby, the mission collected what will be some of the highest resolution images of the moon, obtaining valuable data on Europa’s ice shell structure, interior, surface composition and ionosphere, in addition to the moon’s interaction with Jupiter’s magnetosphere.

“The science team will compare the full set of images obtained by Juno with images from previous missions to see if Europa’s surface properties have changed over the past two decades,” said Candy Hansen, a Juno co-scientist who leads planning for the camera at the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona.

“The JunoCam images will fill in the current geologic map and replace existing low-resolution coverage of the area.”

Juno’s close-up images and data from its Microwave Radiometer (MWR) instrument will provide new details about how the structure of Europa’s ice varies beneath its crust.

Scientists can use all of this information to generate new insights into the moon, including data in the search for areas where liquid water may exist in shallow underground pockets.

With this additional data on Europa’s geology, Juno’s observations will benefit future missions to the Jovian moon, including the agency’s Europa Clipper.

The Juno probe – pictured here in an artist’s impression – reached Jupiter on July 4, 2016 after a five-year, 1.8 billion mile (2.8 billion kilometer) journey from Earth

Europa Clipper, which is scheduled to launch in 2024, will study the moon’s atmosphere, surface and interior, with its main scientific goal being to determine whether there are places beneath Europa’s surface that could support life.

Building on Juno’s observations and previous missions such as Voyager 2 and Galileo, the Europa Clipper mission will study the moon’s atmosphere, surface and interior when it arrives in 2030.

Its goals are to investigate the moon’s habitability and better understand its global subsurface ocean, the thickness of its ice crust, and search for possible plumes that could vent subsurface water into space.

The close flyby changed Juno’s orbit, reducing the time it takes to orbit Jupiter from 43 to 38 days.

It marks the second encounter with a Galilean moon during Juno’s extended mission, after observing Ganymede in June 2021.

The spacecraft is also scheduled to fly by Io, the most volcanic body in the Solar System, in 2023 and 2024.