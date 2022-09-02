NASA’s Juno probe snaps a stunning photo of Jupiter revealing the planet’s true colours 

A NASA probe has captured stunning new images of Jupiter showing the gas giant in its “true colors.”

The Juno spacecraft observed the complex colors and swirling patterns of the planet’s clouds when it took its 43rd close-up on July 5.

The raw images captured with the JunoCam instrument were made available to the public, and then software engineer Björn Jónsson stepped in to process them.

Mr. Jónsson processed one image to represent the approximate colors seen by the human eye from Juno’s vantage point.

He then created another, using the same data, with increased saturation and contrast, giving a brighter and more colorful image of Jupiter.

An approximately true color and contrast image of Jupiter processed by Björn Jónsson from the PJ44_46 raw image framelets produced by NASA’s JunoCam instrument. North is up

An enhanced image of Jupiter processed by Björn Jónsson from the PJ43_41 raw image framelets produced by NASA’s JunoCam. Contrast and color saturation have been increased and small-scale features sharpened. Special processing was also used to reduce compression artifacts and noise in the image. North is up

Jupiter: the base Jupiter is the fifth planet from the sun and the largest in our solar system. It is a huge ball of gas made mainly of hydrogen and helium, with some heavy elements. “Jupiter’s familiar streaks and vortices are actually cold, windswept clouds of ammonia and water, floating in an atmosphere of hydrogen and helium,” NASA said. “Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is a giant storm bigger than Earth that has been raging for hundreds of years.” The planet is twice the size of all the other planets combined, and the Great Red Spot alone is large enough to fit the entire Earth. NASA’s Juno orbiter is currently exploring the planet. Distance from Zon: 750 million km Turnaround time: 12 years Surface: 61.42 billion km² Ray: 69,911 km Mass: 1,898 × ​​​​10^27 kg (317.8 M⊕) Duration of the day: 0d 9h 56m moons: 53 with formal designations; countless extra moons

At the time of its passing, the instrument was about 3,300 miles (5,300 kilometers) above Jupiter’s cloud tops, at a latitude of about 50 degrees.

The spacecraft was traveling at about 130,000 mph (209,000 kilometers per hour) relative to the planet.

Mr. Jónsson, a citizen scientist and self-described advanced amateur planetary image processor, managed to depict the structure of Jupiter’s clouds.

When he increased color saturation and contrast, small-scale features were sharpened while compression artifacts and noise were reduced.

The variation of the colors is due to a different chemical composition in the planet’s atmosphere.

His processed images also show the three-dimensional nature of Jupiter’s large swirling eddies and the smaller, brighter ‘pop-up’ clouds that form in the higher parts of the atmosphere.

The Juno probe reached Jupiter on July 4, 2016, after traveling five years and 2.8 billion miles (2.8 billion km) from Earth.

After a successful braking maneuver, it entered a long polar orbit and flew up to 5,000 km from the planet’s swirling cloud tops.

The probe skimmed just 4,200 km from the planet’s clouds once every two weeks — too close to provide global coverage in a single image.

No previous spacecraft has orbited this close to Jupiter, though two others have been sent to their destruction through its atmosphere.

The new images were promoted by NASA just days after the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured the stunning auroras glowing around Jupiter’s north and south poles.

As Jupiter rotates, it drags its magnetic field bombarded by particles from solar wind, resulting in fluctuations that create auroras.

This is a similar process to how solar winds create the beautiful auroras on Earth.

Together with the glowing poles, the images show incredible detail of the turbulent atmosphere, rings around the planet and some of Jupiter’s 79 moons can be seen glowing around the giant planet.

Astronomers working with JWST are equally surprised to see the stunning detail in the images, and astronomer Imke de Pater says he and the team didn’t expect the results to be this good.

“It’s really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter along with its rings, small satellites and even galaxies in one image,” said de Pater, who is also a professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley.

The images were taken with the telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which can detect infrared light from the earliest stars and galaxies.

The new images were promoted by NASA just days after the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured the stunning auroras glowing around Jupiter’s north and south poles. One image (pictured), showing only Jupiter, is a composite of several images and shows the auroras blowing in bright orange, yellow, and green over both the northern and southern poles of Jupiter