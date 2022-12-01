NASA’s James Webb discovered seasonal weather patterns on Saturn’s largest Moon.

Saturn’s largest moon has electrically charged sand, lakes flowing with methane and a hazy atmosphere, but NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has found that Titan also has seasonal weather patterns.

Astronomers announced Thursday that the telescope has spotted bright spots in Titan’s northern hemisphere that are large clouds, confirming computer model predictions — clouds appear in late summer when the surface is warmed by the sun.

The clouds had never been seen before due to the thick haze of the atmosphere that obscures visible light bouncing off the surface, but JWST has infrared light that can penetrate the surrounding smog.

The discovery means that Titan is the only moon in the solar system with seasonal weather patterns, which is possible because it has the necessary atmosphere.

NASA’s James Webb shared his first images of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. The image shows clouds in the northern hemisphere

Previous research shared in April found that Titan is surprisingly Earth-like in terms of landscape formations, with its land and dark-colored sand dunes.

The moon also has rivers, lakes and seas filled with falling rain – though the rain is liquid methane and falls through nitrogen winds.

Scientists have long believed that Titan was unique compared to other moons in the solar system, and the latest research proves their theories could be correct.

The new research began on November 5, when an international team of planetary scientists feasted their eyes on the first JWST images of Titan.

Team member Sebastien Rodriguez of the Université Paris Cité was the first to see the new footage and warned the rest of us via email that read: ‘What a wake-up this morning (Paris time)! Lots of alerts in my mailbox!

“I went straight to my computer and immediately started downloading the data. At first glance, it’s just extraordinary! I think we see a cloud!’

Two days later, scientists again analyzed the clouds that were in the same position but looked like they had changed shape. The observations prove that Titan has seasonal patterns

One of the clouds was located in the northern polar region near Kraken Mare, the largest known mass of liquid on Titan’s surface.

The team then watched to see if the clouds moved or changed shape, which would provide new information about the airflow in Titan’s atmosphere.

Two days later, scientists again analyzed the clouds that were in the same position but looked like they had changed shape.

This data was then sent to atmospheric modeling experts in hopes of interpreting the data.

One such expert, Juan Lora, of Yale University, commented, “Exciting indeed! I’m glad we’re seeing this, because we’ve predicted a lot of cloud activity for this season! We’re not sure if the clouds on November 4 and 6 are the same clouds, but they confirm seasonal weather patterns.”

The team also collected spectra with Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), which allowed them to access many wavelengths that were blocked to ground-based telescopes such as Keck by Earth’s atmosphere.

This data, which is still being analyzed, will help scientists explore Titan’s atmosphere and surface like never before.

JWST examined an exoplanet’s atmosphere for the first time, with the data shared earlier this month, and this epic feat could help scientists search for life on other planets.

Astronomers tested the telescope’s capabilities using the exoplanet WASP-39b, which is located 700 light-years from Earth. JWTS was able to probe the atmosphere

The new insights, considered a game changer, could reveal how this exoplanet formed in its early years from the disk of gas and dust surrounding its parent star.

JWST’s powerful instruments captured atoms and molecules, along with signs of active chemistry and clouds — features that Hubble and Spitzer failed to detect when they observed the planet, which contain signs of life.

Astronomers used WASP-39b, a hot Saturn 700 light-years from Earth, to test the telescope.

The telescope used its infrared capabilities to pick up colors and chemical fingerprints that cannot be detected in visible light.

WASP-39b orbits a host star eight times closer to our sun than Mercury, which astronomers say should provide a better understanding of how these processes affect the diversity of planets observed in the galaxy.

To uncover the exoplanet’s secrets, JWST tracked the planet as it passed in front of its star, allowing some of the light to filter through the atmosphere.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope revealed the atmospheric composition of the hot gas giant exoplanet WASP-39 b. This image shows the elements detected by the telescope

“Different types of chemicals in the atmosphere absorb different colors of the starlight spectrum, so the missing colors tell astronomers which molecules are present,” NASA shared in the Nov. 22 issue of the journal. Announcement.

The telescope also detected a range of elements, including sodium (Na), potassium (K) and water vapor (H20) in the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

These confirm what was previously recorded by telescope observations in space and on the ground, but JWST found additional fingerprints of water at these longer wavelengths that had not been observed before.

Carbon dioxide was also found in the new data, which was detected at higher resolutions, yielding twice as much as previously observed.

And while carbon monoxide was detected, astronomers did not identify methane (CH4) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) in the data.