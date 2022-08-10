NASA’s Fermi telescope confirms star wreck as source of extreme cosmic particles

Illustration of NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope at work. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab



Astronomers have long searched for the launch sites for some of the most energetic protons in our galaxy. Now, a study using 12 years of data from NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope confirms that one supernova remnant is just such a place.

Fermi has shown that the shock waves from exploded stars stimulate particles to speeds comparable to those of light. These particles, called cosmic rays, are usually in the form of protons, but can contain atomic nuclei and electrons. Because they all carry an electrical charge, their paths are distorted as they hurtle through our galaxy’s magnetic field. Since we can no longer tell which direction they came from, this masks their birthplace. But when these particles collide with interstellar gas near the supernova’s remnant, they produce a telltale glow in gamma rays — the highest-energy light there is.

“Theorists think the highest energy cosmic ray protons in the Milky Way reach a million billion electron volts, or PeV energy,” said Ke Fang, an assistant professor of physics at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. “The exact nature of their sources, which we call PeVatrons, has been difficult to determine.”

Trapped by chaotic magnetic fields, the particles repeatedly pass through the supernova’s shock wave, gaining speed and energy with each pass. Eventually, the remnant can no longer hold them and they fly into interstellar space.

Boosted to about 10 times the energy collected by the world’s most powerful particle accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider, PeV protons are about to escape our galaxy altogether.

Learn how astronomers found a supernova remnant that fires protons to energies 10 times greater than the most powerful particle accelerator on Earth. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Astronomers have identified a few suspected PeVatrons, including one in the center of our galaxy. Obviously, supernova remnants are at the top of the candidate list. But of the approximately 300 known remains, only a few have been found that emit gamma rays of sufficiently high energies.

One particular star wreck has attracted much attention from gamma-ray astronomers. Called G106.3+2.7, it is a comet-shaped cloud about 2600 light-years away in the constellation Cepheus. A bright pulsar covers the northern end of the supernova remnant, and astronomers believe both objects formed during the same explosion.

Fermi’s Large Area Telescope, the main instrument, detected billion-electron-volt (GeV) gamma rays from the elongated tail of the remnant. (By comparison, the energy of visible light measures between about 2 and 3 electron volts.) The Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System (VERITAS) at the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory in southern Arizona recorded even higher energy gamma rays from the same region. And both the high-altitude Cherenkov Gamma-Ray Observatory in Mexico and the Tibet AS-Gamma Experiment in China have detected photons with energies of 100 trillion electron volts (TeV) from the area explored by Fermi and VERITAS.

“This object has been a source of considerable interest for a while, but to crown it as a PeVatron, we need to prove that it accelerates protons,” explains co-author Henrike Fleischhack of the Catholic University of America in Washington and NASA’s Goddard Space. . Flight center in Greenbelt, Maryland. “The problem is that electrons accelerated to a few hundred TeV can produce the same emission. Now, using 12 years of Fermi data, we think we have shown that G106.3+2.7 is indeed a PeVatron.”

A paper detailing the findings, led by Fang, was published Aug. 10 in the journal Physical Assessment Letters.

This series compares Fermi results in three energy ranges. Pulsar J2229+6114 is the brilliant source at the top, the northern tip of supernova remnant G106.3+2.7 (outlined in green). In each energy range, the series first shows the number of gamma rays and then the excess amounts compared to a model’s expectations of the background. Brighter colors indicate greater numbers of gamma rays or excessive amounts. At the highest energies, a new source of gamma rays is created, produced when protons accelerated by the supernova’s shock wave hit a nearby gas cloud. Credit: NASA/Fermi/Fang et al. 2022

The pulsar, J2229+6114, emits its own gamma rays in a lighthouse-like beacon as it rotates, and this glow dominates the region to energies of a few GeV. Most of this emission occurs in the first half of the pulsar’s rotation. The team effectively disabled the pulsar by only analyzing gamma rays coming from the latter part of the cycle. Below 10 GeV there is no significant emission from the tail of the remnant.

Above this energy, the pulsar’s interference is negligible and the additional source becomes apparent. The team’s detailed analysis overwhelmingly favors PeV protons as the particles driving these gamma rays.

“So far, G106.3+2.7 is unique, but it may turn out to be the brightest member of a new population of supernova remnants that emit gamma rays reaching TeV energies,” notes Fang. “More of them may be revealed by future observations by Fermi and very-high-energy gamma-ray observatories.”

NASA investigates cosmic mysteries — and this particular puzzle took more than a decade of advanced observations to solve.

