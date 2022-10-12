NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff on November 14

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for the return of humans to the moon.

The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07 p.m. ET, but in case of another scrub, the agency has set backup dates for November 16 and 19.

If November 14th proves to be a successful liftoff, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will carry the Orion capsule into space for its 25-and-a-half-day trip around the moon and then a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on the 9th .December .

Artemis I has been delayed a total of three times, with the last cancellation in September due to Hurricane Ian tearing through Florida.

The announcement of the new launch date, released Wednesday, also notes that inspections of the craft over the past week show that minimal work is required to return the system to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida following the rollback due to of Hurricane Ian.

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) topped with the Orion crew capsule waits in the hanger after it was moved back last month due to Hurricane Ian. However, the system is now set to take off on November 14

The teams will perform standard maintenance to repair minor damage to the foam and cap of the thermal protection system and recharge or replace batteries on the rocket, several secondary payloads and the flight termination system. The agency plans to roll the rocket back to the launch pad as early as Friday, November 4,’ NASA shared in the announcement.

Artemis I is the first of the three phases aimed at putting human boots back on the moon – the last time was in 1972.

The first phase has yet to get off the ground due to several technical glitches that scuttled two previous attempts, and then Hurricane Ian forced NASA to cancel the final launch date of September 27, forcing SLS back on the hook.

And because the return journey took more than 11 hours, the agency had to cancel plans for an October launch.

The rocket’s first launch failed in late August due to technical errors, while the second attempt in September was halted by a fuel leak.

NASA announced the date in a tweet on Wednesday. The rocket is set to leave the Vehicle Assembly Building as early as November 4 for its return trip to the launch pad

If November 14th proves to be a successful liftoff, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will carry the Orion capsule into space for its 25-and-a-half-day trip around the moon and then a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on the 9th .December

NASA gave the launch another go on September 2, bringing at least 200,000 spectators to Cape Canaveral.

But all they saw was a last-minute scrub due to a reading from a ‘bad’ sensor, and another launch date was set for September 27 – but Hurricane Ian had other plans.

If all goes according to plan after launch, another flight is expected to follow in 2024 – this time with astronauts on board – before human boots once again grace the lunar surface a year later as part of NASA’s ambitious $93 billion Artemis program.

It’s been half a century since people last walked on the moon in December 1972 – with over half the world’s population never having witnessed a moon landing.

If for some reason NASA misses the launch window on Saturday, the last backup date is September 5th.

The Orion capsule is unmanned, but I flush three test dummies inside, designed to test how humans will fare in the rocket, space and during the splashdown in the Pacific Ocean in October.

The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07 p.m. ET, but in case of another scrub, the agency has set backup dates for November 16 and 19

The journey will take about a week, and Orion will come as close as 60 miles from the moon’s surface before firing its thrusters to move into orbit up to 40,000 miles away.

This will break Apollo 13’s record for the longest distance traveled from Earth by a spacecraft designed for humans.

And the capsule’s return journey to Earth will last from days 35 to 42 of the mission, before splashdown takes place on day 43.

Artemis I is designed to demonstrate that the SLS rocket and Orion capsule are ready to carry astronauts for Artemis II, and ultimately the Artemis III mission to return humans to the moon.