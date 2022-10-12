NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff on November 14
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for the return of humans to the moon.
The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07 p.m. ET, but in case of another scrub, the agency has set backup dates for November 16 and 19.
If November 14th proves to be a successful liftoff, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will carry the Orion capsule into space for its 25-and-a-half-day trip around the moon and then a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on the 9th .December .
Artemis I has been delayed a total of three times, with the last cancellation in September due to Hurricane Ian tearing through Florida.
The announcement of the new launch date, released Wednesday, also notes that inspections of the craft over the past week show that minimal work is required to return the system to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida following the rollback due to of Hurricane Ian.
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) topped with the Orion crew capsule waits in the hanger after it was moved back last month due to Hurricane Ian. However, the system is now set to take off on November 14
The teams will perform standard maintenance to repair minor damage to the foam and cap of the thermal protection system and recharge or replace batteries on the rocket, several secondary payloads and the flight termination system. The agency plans to roll the rocket back to the launch pad as early as Friday, November 4,’ NASA shared in the announcement.
Artemis I is the first of the three phases aimed at putting human boots back on the moon – the last time was in 1972.
The first phase has yet to get off the ground due to several technical glitches that scuttled two previous attempts, and then Hurricane Ian forced NASA to cancel the final launch date of September 27, forcing SLS back on the hook.
And because the return journey took more than 11 hours, the agency had to cancel plans for an October launch.
The rocket’s first launch failed in late August due to technical errors, while the second attempt in September was halted by a fuel leak.
NASA announced the date in a tweet on Wednesday. The rocket is set to leave the Vehicle Assembly Building as early as November 4 for its return trip to the launch pad
NASA gave the launch another go on September 2, bringing at least 200,000 spectators to Cape Canaveral.
But all they saw was a last-minute scrub due to a reading from a ‘bad’ sensor, and another launch date was set for September 27 – but Hurricane Ian had other plans.
If all goes according to plan after launch, another flight is expected to follow in 2024 – this time with astronauts on board – before human boots once again grace the lunar surface a year later as part of NASA’s ambitious $93 billion Artemis program.
It’s been half a century since people last walked on the moon in December 1972 – with over half the world’s population never having witnessed a moon landing.
The Orion capsule is unmanned, but I flush three test dummies inside, designed to test how humans will fare in the rocket, space and during the splashdown in the Pacific Ocean in October.
The journey will take about a week, and Orion will come as close as 60 miles from the moon’s surface before firing its thrusters to move into orbit up to 40,000 miles away.
This will break Apollo 13’s record for the longest distance traveled from Earth by a spacecraft designed for humans.
And the capsule’s return journey to Earth will last from days 35 to 42 of the mission, before splashdown takes place on day 43.
Artemis I is designed to demonstrate that the SLS rocket and Orion capsule are ready to carry astronauts for Artemis II, and ultimately the Artemis III mission to return humans to the moon.
NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the moon in 2025 as part of the Artemis mission
Artemis was the twin sister of Apollo and goddess of the moon in Greek mythology.
NASA has chosen her to personify its return to the moon, which will see astronauts return to the lunar surface in 2025 – including the first woman and the next man.
Artemis 1, formerly Exploration Mission-1, is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will enable human exploration of the moon and Mars.
Artemis 1 will be the first integrated flight test of NASA’s deep space exploration system: the Orion spacecraft, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Artemis 1 will be an unmanned flight that will lay the groundwork for human exploration of deep space and demonstrate our commitment and ability to extend human existence to the moon and beyond.
During this flight, the spacecraft will launch on the most powerful rocket in the world and fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.
It will travel 280,000 miles (450,600 km) from Earth, thousands of miles beyond the moon during a three-week mission.
Artemis 1, formerly Exploration Mission-1, is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will enable human exploration of the moon and Mars. This graphic explains the different stages of the mission
Orion will stay in space longer than any spacecraft for astronauts has done without docking at a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before.
With this first exploration mission, NASA is leading the next steps of human exploration in deep space, where astronauts will build and begin testing the near-lunar systems necessary for lunar surface missions and exploration to other destinations further from Earth, including Mars.
They will take the crew to another orbit and test Orion’s critical systems with humans on board.
Together, Orion, SLS and the ground systems at Kennedy will be able to meet the most challenging crew and cargo mission needs in deep space.
Finally, NASA seeks to establish a sustainable human presence on the moon by 2028 as a result of the Artemis mission.
The space agency hopes this colony will reveal new scientific discoveries, demonstrate new technological advances and lay the foundation for private companies to build a lunar economy.