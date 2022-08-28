NASA’s Artemis program set to take humans to the Moon and beyond

The Artemis program is NASA’s plan to return humans to the moon as a stepping stone for an eventual journey to Mars.

Twelve men walked on the moon between 1969 and 1972, and one of Artemis’ goals is to get the first woman and person of color on the lunar surface.

The first test flight of an unmanned Artemis rocket will take place on Monday.

The name Artemis was chosen to reflect that of the Apollo program.

Artemis, in Greek mythology, was the twin sister of Apollo and a goddess associated with the moon.

Here’s an overview of the Artemis program:

Artemis 1: test flight

Artemis 1 is a test flight of the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket and the Orion crew capsule that sits atop.

The blast is scheduled for Monday at 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Mannequins equipped with sensors take the place of flight crew members and record vibrations, accelerations and radiation levels.

Orion will orbit the moon before crashing into the Pacific Ocean.

Artemis 2: First Crew

Artemis 2, scheduled for 2024, will be a manned flight that will orbit the moon but not land on the surface, similar to what Apollo 8 did.

The four crew members will be named before the end of the year. A Canadian is expected among them.

Artemis 3: Moon landing

The third Artemis mission will be the first to land astronauts on the moon since Apollo 17 in December 1972.

For the first time, NASA will land a manned spacecraft at the moon’s south pole, where water in the form of ice has been detected.

Previous moon landings have occurred near the equator.

Artemis 3 is scheduled for 2025, but will not take place until 2026 at the earliest, according to an independent audit of the program.

NASA plans to launch manned missions from Artemis 3 about once a year.

SpaceX Lunar Lander

NASA has selected Elon Musk’s SpaceX to build the lunar lander for Artemis 3.

SpaceX’s spacecraft, which is still under development, will serve as a shuttle from the Orion crew pod to the lunar surface and back.

Gateway space station

The Artemis program is also calling for the construction of a space station called Gateway that will orbit the moon.

The launch of the first two elements – the living space module and the power and propulsion system – is scheduled for late 2024 at the earliest by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Orion crews would be responsible for assembling Gateway.

Astronauts would spend between 30 and 60 days in Gateway and would eventually have access to a lander that would allow them to travel to the moon and back.

Gateway would also serve as a stopping point for a future trip to Mars.

Destination Mars

The ultimate goal of the Artemis program is what NASA calls the “next giant leap”: human exploration of Mars.

NASA will use the knowledge Artemis has gained about spacesuits, vehicles, propulsion, supply and other next-generation areas to prepare for a trip to Mars.

The goal is to learn how to maintain a human presence in deep space for a long period of time.

Creating a “base camp” on the moon is part of the plan with astronauts staying on the lunar surface for up to two months.

While a trip to the moon only takes a few days, a trip to Mars would take at least several months.

