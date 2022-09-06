NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket faces SIX WEEK delay as SpaceX Crew-5 mission boots it off launchpad 

NASA’s beleaguered Artemis 1 mission to the moon is now likely to be delayed by six weeks after being scrubbed twice due to technical issues and now having to find time on the Space Center’s launch pad that doesn’t overlap with SpaceX’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station. .

When NASA decided to forgo its final launch attempt Saturday and roll the rocket back to the vehicle assembly building, it was because engineers were unable to fix a hydrogen leak, which is a dangerous situation that could not be remedied today. last day of the current start window.

The previous failed attempt was because engineers were unable to cool one of the rocket’s engines to a safe temperature for launch in time. However, the long-delayed launch of the massive 30-story rocket — which should bring American boots to the lunar surface by 2025 — is about more than just solving mechanical problems.

“We’ll go when it’s ready,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said after the most recent scrubbed launch. “We’re not going to go on a test flight until then, and especially now, because we’re going to highlight this and test this, and test that heat shield, and make sure it’s good before we have four people on top of it.”

NASA must adhere to a range of different priorities and factors when launching anything from the Kennedy Space Center — including whether there is enough time in any given window to accomplish a mission’s goals and whether it conflicts with other planned launches.

Officials have said that if the rocket had to be rolled back to the vehicle assembly building, the launch date would likely have to be moved to mid- or late October.

Additionally, NASA’s launch of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission — which will send US astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, mission specialist Koichi Wakata of Japan, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina to the International Space Station via a Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket. – is scheduled for October 3 from Launchpad 39A; a NASA spokesperson confirmed to DailyMail.com that it would not launch Artemis 1 on the same day.

According to NASA’s published list of launch windows, the next opportunity for Artemis 1 is September 19 and will span the next nine days, plus three days in early October that don’t overlap with the SpaceX Crew-5 mission. However, based on statements from the space agency and other experts, it appears NASA won’t be able to try again until the next window — opening Oct. 17 and closing Oct. 31.

NASA’s launch of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission — which sends US astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, mission specialist Koichi Wakata of Japan and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina to the International Space Station via a Crew Dragon spacecraft (above) and Falcon 9- rocket – is scheduled for October 3

NASA’s launch of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission sends US astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, mission specialist Koichi Wakata of Japan and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina to the International Space Station

Due to some days of no availability, there are only 11 slots in that late October window.

The entire Artemis program, which will eventually cost NASA up to $93 billion, is also under pressure both externally and internally to stick to a progressive budget — despite rising costs. The two aborted attempts cost the space agency $1.2 million each in labor and fuel.

“Given our estimate of $4.1 billion per launch of the SLS/Orion system for at least the first four Artemis missions, NASA must accelerate its efforts to find ways to make its Artemis-related programs more affordable,” he said. Martin during a testimony. earlier this year for the House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics.

“Otherwise, relying on such an expensive single-use rocket system will, in our view, hamper, if not derail, NASA’s ability to support its human exploration targets of the Moon and Mars in the long term.”

The Artemis 1 mission will eventually send the Orion capsule atop the SLS rocket some 40,000 miles past the moon and back – it is intended to serve as a test of the feasibility of the next phases and will have test dummies on board.

Ten shoebox-sized secondary payloads called CubeSats hitchhike into space on Artemis I, while several other studies fly into the Orion spacecraft during the flight test.

Each of the payloads will conduct science and technology experiments in deep space, expanding our understanding of lunar science, technological developments and deep space radiation.

Artemis 2, scheduled for 2024, will make the same journey, but will have a crew of four, and Artemis 3, scheduled for sometime in 2025, will send the first woman and person of color to travel somewhere near the moon’s south pole. to land.

Nelson has said the current delays will not affect the schedule for Artemis 2 and 3.