NASA’s Apollo mission as never seen before, with 35,000 archive photos restored to reveal insights

Man aspired to go to the moon, said John F, Kennedy, “not because it’s easy, but because it’s hard.”

And photo restorer Andy Saunders has applied that same incredible ambition and determination to painstakingly rework 35,000 photographs from the Apollo missions that had hitherto been stored in a sealed NASA freezer.

The hauntingly beautiful images kept under lock and key at the Johnson Space Center, Houston, reveal astonishing new insights into life aboard the rockets and on the moon’s surface.

Because the footage was kept in the vaults for so long, almost every Apollo statue is based on copies of the master duplicates of the originals, leading to a gradual degradation in quality.

Now, with his access to the source film material, Saunders has been able to shine a light on a dark corner of space and modern history, and the treasure has now been labeled the “ultimate photographic record of mankind’s greatest adventure.”

Neil Armstrong is captured by Buzz Aldrin moments after their historic spacewalk in 1969, revealing the emotion on the astronaut’s face. It looks like there’s a tear in his eye

James McDivitt on Apollo 9 docks the lunar module while Russell Schweickart films it. Originally, the underdeveloped film showed only a fleck of light before being restored by Saunders

Charles Duke leaves a photo of his family on the surface of the moon, with his footprint clearly visible up close. He wrote on the back: ‘This is the family of Astronaut Duke from Planet Earth. Landed on the Moon, April 1972.’ He said leaving it there was an ’emotional moment’

David Scott is reflected in himself in Russell Schweickart’s crosshairs on Apollo 9 during their ten-day mission

The film was made during the Apollo missions from 1962 to 1972, including the only clear view of Neil Armstrong on the moon, and it took Saunders, 48, more than a decade to restore the set pixel by pixel.

Since Armstrong held the camera, there was no clear image of the astronaut on the natural satellite before the restoration.

There’s also the first clear photo of life in the doomed Apollo 13 mission that forced the astronauts back to Earth in the Lunar Module, as well as images of the golf ball hit by Alan Shepard on the moon.

The astronaut joked on his return that he flew “miles and miles,” but the photo shows that he actually traveled about 40 meters.

The contours, craters and features on the moon’s surface are also illuminated as it passed in front of the sun on Apollo 11 — a moment when Armstrong said it was the most beautiful thing he’d ever seen.

Saunders, a Cheshire property developer, has quit his job to spend all his time editing the footage in the secret archive.

The first portrait of another human in space was taken in 1965 and shows Ed White exiting Gemini IV’s plane in 1965, captured by James McDivitt

David Scott can be seen in the hatch of the Apollo 9 command module in 1969 in a photo taken by Russell Schweickart, restored by Saunders

Buzz Aldrin takes the first-ever selfie in space in 1966 during the Gemini XII mission, with the sun reflecting off his visor

The digital archaeologist used high-definition scans of the original film footage and applied modern digital editing and enhancement techniques to make the photos as clear and sharp as possible.

He told the BBC: ‘There’s no reason why we shouldn’t see these important moments in history in anything but incredible quality, because they used the best cameras, the best lenses and the best film available in the most advanced photo lab. . It does not make any sense.’

All 16mm film footage was captured by astronauts during the missions.

Saunders uses a ‘stacking technique’ to produce a highly detailed image after layering and processing multiple frames.

The process has allowed him to reveal things not seen in the previous footage.

In one scene, a speck of light from the underexposed image that appeared to be a window reflection revealed Apollo 9 commander Jim McDivitt with his helmet about to dock two spacecraft.

Fred Haise tries to sleep in the cold module of Apollo 13 in 1970. The mission was intended to land on the moon, but an oxygen tank in the service module failed two days after the mission. The crew was forced to orbit the moon and return to Earth in a dramatic moment that inspired the movie of the same name starring Tom Hanks.

On Apollo 8, Bill Anders used a clapperboard for his onboard home videos in the rocket. Pictured on the right is the original image before the Saunders restoration

Saunders said: ‘It’s just an absolutely stunning portrait of an Apollo astronaut in 1969, apparently looking up through the window in almost astonishment.

“In reality it’s even better than that because McDivitt is building the boat and the stakes were very high. This was the first time we’ve had people in a spacecraft that they couldn’t get home because they were testing the lunar module and it didn’t have a heat shield.

“So, if they hadn’t done this build, they couldn’t have come back. It is an incredibly precious moment, an intense moment, a historic moment.’

Saunders has spoken with astronauts and searched voice recordings to pick up details about light and color to make the photos as realistic as possible.

They described the terrifying blackness of the sky and the brightness of the sun, which he captured in the images.

Tim Peake told the guard: ‘Looking at these remastered images from the Apollo missions makes me think of what I experienced during my six months in space.

The images are in a new book, Apollo Remastered, to be published tomorrow by Special books.

Saunders can also be found at Twitter and Instagram.