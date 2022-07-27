NASA will inspire the world when it returns Mars samples to Earth in 2033

This illustration shows a concept for multiple robots that would work together to bring to Earth samples of rock and soil collected from the surface of Mars by NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech



NASA has completed the assessment of the system requirements for its Mars Sample Return Program, which is nearing completion of the conceptual design phase. During this phase, the program team evaluated and refined the architecture to return the scientifically selected samples, which are currently being collected by NASA’s Perseverance rover in the Red Planet’s Jezero crater.

The architecture for the campaign, including contributions from the European Space Agency (ESA), is expected to reduce the complexity of future missions and increase the likelihood of success.

“The conceptual design phase is when every facet of a mission plan is put under a microscope,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA headquarters in Washington. “There are some important and beneficial changes to the plan, which can be directly attributed to the recent successes of Perseverance on Jezero and the great performance of our Mars helicopter.”

This advanced mission architecture takes into account a recently updated analysis of Perseverance’s expected lifespan. Perseverance will be the primary means of transporting samples to NASA’s Sample Retrieval Lander with the Mars Ascent Vehicle and ESA’s Sample Transfer Arm.













As such, the Mars Sample Return campaign will no longer feature the Sample Fetch Rover or its second lander. The Sample Retrieval Lander will feature two sample retrieval helicopters based on the design of the Ingenuity helicopter, which has completed 29 flights on Mars and survived more than a year beyond its original planned lifespan. The helicopters will provide a secondary opportunity to retrieve samples stored on the surface of Mars.

The ESA Earth Return Orbiter and the NASA-provided Capture, Containment and Return System remain essential elements of the program architecture.

With launch dates planned for the Earth Return Orbiter and Sample Retrieval Lander in Fall 2027 and Summer 2028, respectively, the samples are expected to arrive on Earth in 2033.

With the architecture solidified during this conceptual design phase, the program is expected to enter the preliminary design phase in October. In this phase, which is expected to last approximately 12 months, the program will complete technology development and create technical prototypes of key mission components.

This refined concept for the Mars Sample Return campaign was presented in May to delegates from the 22 participating states of Europe’s space exploration program, Terrae Novae. At their next meeting in September, the states will consider halting development of the Sample Fetch Rover.

“ESA is continuing development at full speed on both the Earth Return Orbiter that will make the historic round trip from Earth to Mars and back, and the sample transfer arm that will robotically place the sample tubes aboard the Orbiting Sample Container before launch from the surface of the Red Planet,” said David Parker, ESA Director of Human and Robotic Exploration.

The respective contributions to the campaign are subject to available funding from the US and ESA participating states. More formalized agreements between the two agencies will be concluded in the coming year.

“Collaborating on historical efforts like Mars Sample Return not only provides valuable data about our place in the universe, but also brings us closer together here on Earth,” Zurbuchen says.

The first step in the Mars Sample Return campaign is already underway. Since landing at Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, the Perseverance rover has collected 11 scientifically compelling rock core samples and one atmospheric sample.

Bringing Mars samples to Earth would allow scientists around the world to examine the specimens using sophisticated instruments too large and complex to send to Mars, enabling future generations to study them. Collecting the samples on Earth would also allow the scientific community to test new theories and models as they are developed, much like the Apollo samples returned from the moon have done for decades. This strategic partnership between NASA and ESA will fulfill a solar system exploration goal, a high priority since the 1970s and in the last three National Academy of Sciences Planetary Science Decadal Surveys.

