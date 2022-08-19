NASA tool allows people to track Artemis I moon mission in real time

With just 10 days left until the launch of NASA’s Artemis I moon mission, the US space agency has unveiled a way for the public to monitor its progress in real time.

An online tool will allow people to track the Orion spacecraft as it travels 40,000 miles past the moon and back again in a six-week journey.

The Artemis Real-time Orbit (AROW) website provides images, data and all the latest news, while space fans can also determine where Orion is and its distance from Earth, distance from the moon, mission duration and more. ‘

NASA added: “AROW visualizes data collected by sensors on Orion and sent during its flight to the Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“It will provide periodic real-time data from about a minute after takeoff by separating the intermediate cryogenic propulsion phase from the SLS rocket, approximately two hours after flight.

‘As soon as Orion flies independently, AROW constantly provides real-time information.’

Towering: The massive Space Launch System (pictured) will blast into space on August 29 as part of a six-week mission that will see it take an unmanned Orion spacecraft to lunar orbit and back

ARTEMIS 1 MISSION: SOME ITEMS ON THE PACKING LIST 245 x Silver Snoopy Pins

1 x Snoopy Zero G Indicator

500 x Artemis ‘Medallion’ Gold Certificate Seal Stickers

2,775 x Artemis I Mission Patches

1 x Lunar Preview Button (Apollo 11)

567 x American Flags

1 x Artemis Program Rubber Stamp

90 x Girl Scouts Space Science Badges

1 x Written quote by Dr. Maria Zuber

1 x World Space Week Lapel Pin

1 x Sycamore Tree Seeds

1 x USB stick (images, drawings, poems of space by citizens and students)

1 x Dead Sea pebble

1 x Packed Nib & Peanuts Comic Book

1x National Air and Space Museum – Apollo 8 Commemorative Medallion

After launching on August 29 on NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Orion spacecraft will fly more than 250,000 miles to the moon before coming within just 100 miles of its surface.

The craft — which was built primarily by Lockheed Martin — will “stay in space longer than any ship has done for astronauts without docking at a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before,” NASA said.

The mission is intended to show that the SLS rocket and Orion capsule are ready to carry astronauts.

Discussing the new website, creator Seth Lambert said, “This is a really powerful way to handle the mission and understand the scope of what NASA is trying to accomplish with Artemis I.”

NASA also revealed that it will make Orion’s location data freely available to “data enthusiasts, artists and creatives to create their own tracking app, data visualization or anything else they imagine.”

It added that while AROW was developed for the upcoming Artemis missions, it could use the same technology to offer visualizations of other space missions in the future.

The AROW website will go live on the NASA website a day before the launch of Artemis I.

If Artemis I is a success, NASA will then send Artemis II on a trip around the moon as early as 2024, this time with a human crew on board.

The Artemis II mission plans to send four astronauts on a lunar flight for up to 21 days.

Both missions are test flights to demonstrate the technology and capabilities of Orion, SLS and the Artemis mission before NASA puts human boots back on the moon in about three years’ time.

This includes the first woman and the first person of color to walk on the lunar surface.

Head to head: NASA’s brand new mega-moon rocket (pictured left) stands taller than the Statue of Liberty, costing $23 billion (£19 billion) to build and is now just 10 days away from its first launch. Here’s how the SLS compares to the iconic Saturn V rocket (right), which rocketed Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the moon in July 1969

Ten shoebox-sized secondary payloads called CubeSats hitchhike into space on Artemis I’s SLS rocket, and several other investigations fly into the Orion spacecraft during the flight test.

Each of the payloads will conduct science and technology experiments in deep space, expanding understanding of lunar science, technological developments and deep space radiation.

The US space agency aims to roll the SLS and Orion spacecraft to launch pad 39B in Florida on August 18. It will provide a live stream on the NASA Kennedy YouTube channel starting at 6:00 PM ET (11:00 PM BST).

The launch window will then be set for August 29 between 08:33 ET and 10:33 ET (13:33 BST and 15:33 BST).