NASA to launch 2 more choppers to Mars to help return rocks

Under the plan announced Wednesday, NASA’s Perseverance rover will do double duty, transporting the cache to the rocket that will launch it from the red planet in ten years.

Perseverance has already collected 11 samples and more rock drilling is planned. The most recent sample, a sedimentary rock, holds the greatest promise of containing possible evidence of ancient life on Mars, said Meenakshi Wadhwa of Arizona State University, chief scientist for the retrieval effort.

There is already a diversity of materials in the bag, so to speak, and very excited about the potential to bring it back, she said.

If Perseverance breaks down, the two helicopters to be built and launched later this decade would load the monsters onto the rocket instead.













The helicopters will be modeled after NASA’s successful Ingenuity, which has completed 29 flights since arriving on Mars with Perseverance early last year. The helicopter weighs only 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms). The new versions would have wheels and grab arms.

NASA officials said Perseverance’s impressive performance on Mars prompted them to abandon their plan to launch a separate fetch rover.

Jeff Gramling, director of NASA’s Mars sample return program, said the revised path forward is easier. Each helicopter is designed to lift one sample tube at a time and travel several back and forth.

“We’re confident we can count on Perseverance to bring back the samples and we’ve added the helicopters as a backup,” Gramling said.

NASA is working with the European Space Agency on the retrieval mission. If all goes according to plan, as many as 30 samples would be blasting off Mars by 2031 and arriving on Earth by 2033. Lab analyzes are needed to see if a sample shows signs of microbial life that existed on Mars billions of years ago when water flowed over the planet.

As for the grounded ExoMars rover, it cannot be modified to help retrieve these samples, said David Parker, director of human and robotic exploration for ESA. It was returned to storage after Russia and Europe cut ties with the project due to the war in Ukraine. Russia would provide the missile flight.

A decision on when the rover can still launch to Mars later this decade won’t come until late fall, Parker said.

