NASA tells China to be ‘open and transparent’ after OVERLAP with US lunar landing sites revealed

NASA has called on China to be “open and transparent” with its lunar missions after revealing overlap between the two nations on possible landing sites near the moon’s south pole.

“Just as the moon’s south pole is of scientific interest to NASA, it is also of scientific interest to other countries, so overlap in potential landing areas is to be expected,” NASA told DailyMail.com.

The US space agency earlier this month identified 13 potential landing sites for the manned Artemis 3 mission currently scheduled for late 2025, and it will mark the first time Americans have set foot on the lunar surface in half a century.

A Chinese magazine article on possible landing sites written by Chang’e-4 lunar mission commander Zhang He and others lists 10 sites. Artemis 3 and Chang’e-7 both identify sites near Shackleton, Haworth and Nobile craters as potential landing zones.

“We will continue to share our plans with the world as we can, and hope that other countries will share their plans with us. We encourage transparency and peaceful exploration of space, according to the principles of the Artemis Accords and the Outer Space Treaty,” the US Space Agency said.

“In exploring the moon, we will follow what we have described in the Artemis Accords – that we will be transparent about all activities, operate in a safe and responsible manner and avoid harmful interference,” NASA added.

“We want to be as open as possible with the international community and as a recent example we have announced 13 candidate landing regions for Artemis III.”

The space agency is already discussing its plans in various forums, including the International Space Exploration Coordination Group (ISECG), of which China is a member.

Chang’e-7, named after the Chinese moon goddess Chang’e, will be unscrewed and consists of an orbiter, lander, a mini-hopping probe and a rover, is planned for 2024.

The overlapping locations are due in part to that area of ​​the moon’s higher elevation, good lighting and proximity to shadowed craters that can trap water ice, according to SpaceNews, which first reported the news.

It remains to be seen how the rival countries would deal with potential conflicts as a result of the 2011 Wolf amendment – ​​which prohibits NASA from using government funds to engage in direct, bilateral cooperation with the Chinese government and China-affiliated organizations without explicit permission. of Congress and the FBI.

However, in 2015, the Obama administration started something called the US-China Civil Space Dialogue, which allowed for discussion of space issues; that continued in the Trump administration.

A spokesman for the State Department told the space outlet in the background: “The last civil space dialogue between the US and China was in 2017. There are currently no plans for a new civil space dialogue. Should a civil space dialogue be planned, the United States will announce it at the appropriate time.

‘We have and will keep the lines of communication open with Beijing, including in the area of ​​space security.’

Sarah Noble, Artemis’ chief of lunar science for NASA’s Planetary Science Division, said in an earlier statement: “Several of the proposed sites within the regions are located between some of the oldest parts of the moon, and along with the permanently shadowed defined areas offer the chance to learn more about the history of the moon through previously unstudied lunar material.’

NASA officials have said they will refine their list about 18 months before Artemis 3 so they can prepare for possible landings at each location.

There has recently been a war of words between the two countries over space activities.

Last month, NASA administrator Bill Nelson told a German newspaper that China plans to take over the moon.

“We should be very concerned about China landing on the moon and saying, ‘It’s ours now and you stay out,'” he said.

China quickly expressed its displeasure.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said in a statement: “This is not the first time the head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration has ignored the facts and spoke irresponsibly about China.

“The American side has been constantly launching smear campaigns against China’s normal and reasonable efforts in space, and China strongly opposes such irresponsible remarks.”

Christopher Newman, a professor of space law and policy at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom, told SpaceNews that “this is a real opportunity for collaboration and cooperation between the two giant powers, and would be an opportunity to show all the rhetoric about space exploration. more than geopolitical in nature.’

“But in reality, it’s not hard to see why they both want the same spots. It is excellent lunar real estate for in-situ resource use. This could be the first potential point of conflict over resources beyond Earth,” he added.

A recent article in Beijing’s Global Times said: “Space observers also pointed out that while NASA is doing its best to relive its Apollo glory, China is working on innovative plans to conduct its own manned moon landing missions.”