NASA study finds climate extremes affect landslides in surprising ways

Climate change is driving more volatile precipitation patterns around the world — very dry patches interrupted by storms that drop large amounts of rain or snow in a short period of time. While wetter and drier periods can have certain effects that are easy to predict, such as on water levels in lakes and rivers, a recent study focused on California reveals that they can affect slow-moving landslides in unexpected ways.

The researchers expected that slow-moving landslides — with land creeping down just a few inches within a year — in bone-dry Southern California would behave differently than those in rainy Northern California when exposed to heavy precipitation and drought. But that wasn’t the case. The study authors found that landslides in wetter and drier regions of California showed a similar susceptibility to extreme precipitation, going faster and further downhill on average during rainy spells compared to drought years.

Water causes landslides, and knowing how landslides respond to record drought or extreme rainfall could help researchers better predict their future behavior, including whether a landslide could collapse or fail catastrophically. The overall goal is to develop a state-wide inventory of landslide behavior that would inform a monitoring network. While slow-moving landslides don’t necessarily pose an immediate threat to people or infrastructure, over time they can damage things like roads and buildings. And in some cases, they can collapse suddenly, which happened with the Mud Creek landslide near Big Sur in 2017.

This series of images shows the May 2017 Mud Creek landslide collapse along Central California’s Big Sur Coast, and subsequent repairs to Highway 1, which was damaged during the event. Credit: Andy Ritchie/USGS Pacific Coastal and Marine Science Center

“I thought the results would be very different between Northern and Southern California,” said Alexander Handwerger, a landslide scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and the lead author of the study, which was recently published in Geophysical Survey Letters. His work up to this article focused on landslides in Northern California, so he wasn’t sure what he would see if he looked at the drier parts of the state.

Surprising behavior

California is home to more than 650 slow-moving landslides, and Handwerger and his colleagues focused on 247 slow-moving landslides with an average area of ​​0.5 square miles. They then analyzed a subset of 38 that differed in the amount of rainfall they received, the rocks from which they were made, the environments they were in (coastal versus inland), and whether they were in developed or undeveloped areas. The researchers looked at how those landslides behaved from 2015 to 2020, a period of wide swings in precipitation: While 2017 was the second wettest year on record for certain parts of California, 2015 and 2016 were exceptionally dry years.

They obtained information about the movement of landslides using data collected by the ESA (European Space Agency) Sentinel-1 satellites. The measurements were automatically processed into land movement maps by the JPL-Caltech Advanced Rapid Imaging and Analysis (ARIA) Center for Natural Hazards project. (Caltech, in Pasadena, manages JPL for NASA.)

The researchers knew that slow-moving landslides in wetter parts of the state remained fairly saturated throughout the year. They didn’t expect both the already water-soaked landslides and their drier counterparts to go faster and further downhill during wet periods compared to drier times.

To predict the future

By better understanding why landslides respond to rainfall or drought, researchers can predict future events like the Mud Creek landslide. It collapsed during a very wet year for California in which similar landslides failed to collapse. “We’re trying to understand why this is happening,” Handwerger said.

A better understanding of landslide behavior could enable a monitoring network that issues alerts to local and state officials, as well as researchers, to keep an eye on a landslide or group of landslides that started acting differently. It can also help build an alert system for communities at risk from a landslide, and it can influence development and infrastructure planning.

The key to such a monitoring network is the ability to conduct large-scale, detailed research. And that’s made possible by advances in satellite technology, allowing spacecraft like Sentinel-1 to provide more frequent, more accurate data on Earth’s surface changes over wider areas. Upcoming missions such as NISAR (short for the NASA-Indian Space Research Organization Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite) will track changes at the Earth’s surface using a different radar frequency that can better “see” through vegetation compared to Sentinel-1. Like that mission, NISAR will make its data freely available to the public.

Time-intensive, data-intensive analytics are also becoming easier to perform because of projects such as ARIA and an upcoming NASA-sponsored project called OPERA (or Observational Products for End-Users from Remote Sensing Analysis). OPERA, managed by JPL, will use measurements from missions such as Sentinel-1 and NISAR to produce data products showing changes to the Earth’s surface. These products, among others, will provide resource managers, federal agencies and researchers with detailed measurements of much of North and Central America, eliminating the need to process the data in a format suitable for analysis and decision making.

More information:

Alexander L. Handwerger et al, Landslide Sensitivity and Response to Precipitation Changes in Wet and Dry Climates, Geophysical Survey Letters (2022). Alexander L. Handwerger et al, Landslide Sensitivity and Response to Precipitation Changes in Wet and Dry Climates,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022GL099499