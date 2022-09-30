NASA, SpaceX study boosting Hubble to extend its lifespan

This 1997 NASA file image shows the Hubble Space Telescope as seen from the Space Shuttle Discovery.



NASA and SpaceX have agreed to study the feasibility of awarding a contract to Elon Musk’s company to take the Hubble Space Telescope to higher orbit, with the goal of extending its lifespan, the US space agency said Thursday.

The famed observatory has been operating about 540 kilometers above Earth since 1990, in an orbit that slowly decays over time.

Hubble has no propulsion on board to counteract the small but still present atmospheric drag in this region of space, and altitude has been restored before during Space Shuttle missions.

The proposed new effort would include a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

“A few months ago, SpaceX approached NASA with the idea for a study on whether a commercial crew could help boost our Hubble spacecraft,” NASA chief scientist Thomas Zurbuchen told reporters, adding that the agency had agreed to the study. without it costing him anything.

He stressed that there are currently no concrete plans to conduct or fund such a mission until the technical challenges are better understood.

One of the main obstacles would be that, unlike the Space Shuttles, the Dragon spacecraft does not have a robotic arm and must be adapted for such a mission.

SpaceX proposed the idea in conjunction with the Polaris program, a private manned spaceflight company led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, who last year chartered a SpaceX Crew Dragon to orbit Earth with three other private astronauts.

The SpaceX Dragon with Crew-3 mission on board is approaching the International Space Station.



“This would certainly fit within the parameters we set for the Polaris program,” Isaacman said in response to a question about whether restarting Hubble could be the target for a future Polaris mission.

When asked by a reporter if there might be a perception that the mission was conceived to give rich people tasks in space, Zurbuchen said, “I think it’s only appropriate that we look at this because of the tremendous value that this investigative resource offers.” has for us.”

Perhaps one of the most valuable instruments in scientific history, Hubble continues to make important discoveries, including this year’s detection of the farthest individual star ever seen – Earendel, whose light took 12.9 billion years to reach us.

It is currently projected to remain operational throughout this decade, with a 50 percent chance of exiting orbit by 2037, said Patrick Crouse, project manager for the Hubble Space Telescope.

