NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

Dirmorphos’ egg-like shape and steep, boulder-dotted surface finally became apparent in the final few moments before DART’s impact.



NASA said Tuesday it had succeeded in deflecting an asteroid in a historic test of humanity’s ability to prevent an incoming cosmic object from destroying life on Earth.

The refrigerator-sized double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor deliberately slammed into the moon-shaped asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26, pushing it into a smaller, faster orbit around its big brother Didymos, NASA chief Bill Nelson said.

“DART shortened the orbit from 11 hours and 55 minutes to 11 hours and 23 minutes,” he said. Speeding up Dimorphos’ orbital period by 32 minutes exceeded NASA’s own 10-minute expectation.

“We showed the world that NASA is serious about defending this planet,” Nelson added.

The asteroid pair orbits our sun together every 2.1 years and poses no threat to our planet.

But they are ideal for studying the “kinetic impact” method of planetary defense, in case a real approaching object is ever detected.

The success of DART as a proof-of-concept has made science fiction a reality, especially in films like ‘Armageddon’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’.

Astronomers rejoiced at stunning images of matter scattered thousands of miles after the impact — photos collected by Earth and space telescopes, as well as a mini-satellite that had traveled to the zone with DART.

This image shows the last full image of asteroid moon Dimorphos, taken by the DRACO imager on NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission from about 12 kilometers from the asteroid and 2 seconds before impact.



pseudo-comet

Thanks to its temporary new tail, Dimorphos, 160 meters in diameter or about the size of a large Egyptian pyramid, has turned into a man-made comet.

But quantifying how well the test worked required an analysis of light patterns from ground-based telescopes, which took a few weeks to become clear.

The binary asteroid system, which was about 7 million miles (11 million kilometers) from Earth at the time of impact, is visible only as a single dot from the ground.

Before the test, NASA scientists said the results of the experiment would reveal whether the asteroid is a solid rock, or more like a “garbage heap” of boulders bound by mutual gravity.

If an asteroid is more solid, the momentum given by a spaceship will be limited. But if it is “fluffy” and a significant mass is pushed at high speed in the opposite direction of the impact, there will be an additional boost.

Both Webb and Hubble observed the asteroid before and after the collision.



Never photographed before, Dimorphos appeared as a speck of light about an hour before impact.

Its egg-like shape and steep, boulder-dotted surface finally came into focus in the last few moments, as DART raced toward it at about 23,500 kilometers per hour.

Mass Extinction

Very few of the billions of asteroids and comets in our solar system are considered potentially dangerous to our planet, and none are expected in the next hundred years or so.

But wait long enough, and it will happen.

For example, the geologic record shows that a six-mile-wide asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, plunging the world into a long winter that led to the mass extinction of the dinosaurs, along with 75 percent of all species.

An asteroid the size of Dimorphos, on the other hand, would only have a regional impact, such as destroying a city.

This handout image, obtained by the Italian space agency’s LICIACube, shows the deliberate collision of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission with its target asteroid Dimorphos.



Kinetic impact with a spaceship is only one way to defend the planet, albeit the only method possible with current technology.

If an approaching object is detected early, a spaceship can be sent to fly next to it long enough to reroute its path using the ship’s gravity, creating what’s called a gravity tractor.

Another option is to launch nuclear explosives to divert or destroy an asteroid.

NASA believes the best way to deploy such weapons at a distance would be to provide power without blasting the asteroid to smithereens, which could further endanger Earth.

