NASA shoots to the moon, heading for Mars

NASA’s SLS rocket and the Orion capsule on it, on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of launch for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the moon.



NASA’s most powerful rocket yet will launch Monday on the maiden voyage of a mission to return humans to the Moon and eventually Mars.

Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, the Artemis space program will kick off with the detonation of the unmanned 98-meter-long Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Tens of thousands of people flock to Florida’s beaches to see this launch, which has been in the works for decades. Among them is Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hotels around Cape Canaveral are firmly booked with between 100,000 and 200,000 spectators expected at launch.

The purpose of the flight, dubbed Artemis 1, is to test the SLS and the Orion crew pod that sits atop the missile.

The capsule will orbit the moon to see if the ship is safe from humans in the near future. At some point, Artemis will see a woman and a person of color walking on the moon for the first time.

“This mission is accompanied by many hopes and dreams from many people. And we are now the Artemis generation,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said on Saturday.

The huge orange-and-white rocket has been on the space center’s launch complex 39B for a week.

Schematic overview of NASA’s Artemis I voyage, scheduled for August 29 launch.



The fuel tanks had to be filled with more than three million liters of liquid hydrogen and oxygen from Sunday to Monday.

NASA said there is an 80 percent chance of acceptable weather for a launch on time at the start of a two-hour launch window.

For the first time, a woman — Charlie Blackwell-Thompson — gives the final green light to launch. Women now make up 30 percent of the control room staff; there was only one back with Apollo 11.

Cameras capture every moment of the 42-day journey and include a selfie of the spacecraft with the moon and Earth in the background.

The Orion capsule will orbit the moon, come within 100 kilometers at its closest approach, then fire its engines to reach a distance of 40,000 miles further, a record for a spacecraft capable of carrying humans.

Temperatures half as hot as the sun

Weather aside, any technical problem could delay the launch at the last minute, NASA officials said, stressing this is a test flight.

Image from NASA’s Artemis program to set up a mini space station orbiting the moon before landing on the surface in 2024.



If the rocket cannot take off on Monday, September 2 and 5 have been signed in as alternate flight dates.

One of the main objectives of the mission is to test the capsule’s heat shield, which at 16 feet in diameter is the largest ever built.

On its return to Earth’s atmosphere, the heat shield will have to withstand a speed of 25,000 miles per hour and a temperature of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius). That’s half as hot as the sun.

Instead of people, dummies with sensors take the place of crew members, who register acceleration, vibration and radiation levels.

It will deploy small satellites to study the lunar surface.

A complete failure would be devastating to a program that costs $4.1 billion per launch and is years behind schedule.

Graphic of the varying weather conditions that could force the cancellation of NASA’s unmanned Artemis mission to the moon, scheduled for August 29.



life on the moon

“What we begin with Monday’s launch is not a short-term sprint, but a long-term marathon to bring the solar system and beyond into our sphere,” said Bhavya Lal, NASA’s associate administrator for technology, policy and strategy.

The next mission, Artemis 2, will put astronauts into orbit around the moon without landing on the surface. The crew of Artemis 3 will land on the moon in 2025 at the earliest.

While the Apollo astronauts who walked on the moon were exclusively white men, the Artemis program plans to include the first woman and person of color.

And since humans have already visited the moon, Artemis has his sights set on another lofty goal: an eventual manned mission to Mars.

The Artemis program aims to establish a lasting human presence on the moon with an orbiting space station known as Gateway and a base on the surface.

Gateway would serve as a way station and filling station for a journey to Mars that would take at least several months.

