NASA Rocket Launch Will Test Science Package For Future Missions

The SpEED Demon team poses with a payload section during testing at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Credit: NASA Wallops/Berit Bland



NASA will test new science equipment for future missions with a resounding rocket launch on Aug. 22 from its Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The Sporadic-E ElectroDynamics Demonstration mission, or Speed ​​Demon, will fly new instruments along with historical instruments that have flown on other sounding rocket missions, but not together. The SpEED Demon instruments will be further improved based on the results of this launch and will then fly on a science mission aimed at the summer of 2024 from Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands and possibly many other sounding missile capabilities.

Speed ​​Demon launches on a 40-foot-tall Terrier-enhanced Malemute sounding rocket between 9 p.m. EDT on Aug. 22 and 1 a.m. on Aug. 23. The backup launch dates are August 23 through August 27.

The NASA Wallops Visitor Center will open to the public at 8 p.m. on launch day to view the flight. The rocket launch is expected to be visible from the mid-Atlantic/Chesapeake Bay. Live coverage of the mission is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. on the Wallops YouTube site.

While the main purpose of SpEED Demon is to test its instrument package, scientists are hopeful that they will be able to measure sporadic layers of E in the ionosphere, the electrified upper part of the Earth’s atmosphere made of ionized gas called plasma.

NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN) spacecraft discovered “layers” and “fissures” in the electrically charged portion of Mars’ upper atmosphere (the ionosphere). The phenomenon is similar to the common sporadic E-layers on Earth, which are studied by SpEED Demon, and can cause unpredictable disruptions to radio communications. This unexpected discovery by MAVEN shows that Mars is a unique laboratory to investigate and better understand this highly disruptive phenomenon that can occur on what is believed to be any planet. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

“Sporadic-E layers are like patchy, invisible clouds of dense plasma that sometimes disrupt radio communications,” said Aroh Barjatya, principal investigator of SpeEED Demon and director of the Space and Atmospheric Instrumentation Lab at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. .

“These layers can be seen all over the world, with those in Earth’s mid-latitudes increasing in abundance and activity in summer,” Barjatya said. “It is necessary to fully understand them in order to accurately model them and predict their occurrence.”

On Earth, there are sporadic E layers of 62 and 87 miles, a range that is almost impossible to study in situ with satellites. Only sounding rocket missions, such as SpEED Demon, offer the opportunity to fly through the layers and take direct measurements of this phenomenon on Earth. The electric currents associated with sporadic E-layers have been measured before, but not with a comprehensive instrumented package that can provide a deeper understanding of this activity.

A sight map of the mid-Atlantic shows how many seconds the launch, weather permitting, will allow the Terrier-enhanced Malemute-sounding rocket to be visible in the sky. Credit: NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility



“SpEED Demon demonstrates a comprehensive instrument package in a single rocket science payload. The main payload ejects four instrumented subcharges, allowing simultaneous measurements over a vast area of ​​space. Such capability is expected to be used for many other science soundings missile missions in the future,” Barjatya said.

Designed to test technology, SpEED Demon will not wait for exact science conditions like other science-focused missions. “But we may be lucky,” said Barjatya. “The current August 22 launch window is at the end of the sporadic E low season in the Northern Hemisphere. So fingers crossed.”

NASA rocket using ‘astronomical forensics’ will study exploded star