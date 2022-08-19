NASA reveals regions on moon that are potential landing targets for the 2025 Artemis III mission

NASA has revealed 13 candidate regions on the moon that are potential landing targets for the first woman and person of color from the Artemis III mission in 2025, marking the first time Americans have been on the lunar surface in 50 years and the first time that humans will land on the dark side of the moon, the Antarctic.

These regions were chosen because they provide continuous access to sunlight throughout the week-long mission, while also providing diverse landscapes from large mountain peaks to the rims of large craters.

Not only is this NASA’s epic return to the moon, the Artemis III is considered the first stage of the first humans landing on Mars, because once it’s completed, the agency will move forward with plans for its orbital outpost, the Lunar. Gateway.

This massive craft will be home to four astronauts who will test technologies, such as rovers and reusable habitats, that will be used by those brave enough to set foot on the Red Planet.

All of these factors, according to NASA, are important for the agency to develop a deep space economy that is essential for the US to maintain its leadership in space.

NASA has announced the 13 candidate regions on the moon that are potential targets for the moon landing in 2025

During the live briefing, Jake Bleacher, principal investigator, said: “I feel like we’re on a rollercoaster about to pass the top of the biggest hill. Everyone, we’re going to take a ride to the moon here.’

During Friday’s announcement, the Artemis team said they will analyze each site over the next three years to determine which locations will be explored by astronauts who will also collect samples to return to Earth after the 6.5-day mission. .

Sarah Noble, Artemis lunar science leader for NASA’s Planetary Science Division, said in a: pronunciation: ‘Several of the proposed locations within the regions are located between some of the oldest parts of the moon, and along with the permanently shadowed areas, offer the opportunity to learn about the history of the moon through previously unstudied lunar material.’

The analysis team balanced other landing criteria with specific Artemis III science objectives, including the goal of landing close enough to a permanently shaded area to allow the crew to perform a moonwalk, while minimizing disturbance at the landing.

The Artemis III crew will fly in the Orion Crew capsule and dock with the lunar lander

NASA’s 13 Potential Moon Landing Sites Faustini Rim A Peak near Shackleton Connect edge Connect edge Extension of the Gerlache Rim 1 the Gerlache Rim 2 the Gerlache-Kocher Massif Haworth Malapert Massif Leibnitz Beta Plateau Nobile Rim 1 Nobile Rim 2 Amundsen Rimo

This allows the crew to collect samples and conduct scientific analysis in an untouched area, providing important information about the depth, distribution and composition of water ice confirmed at the moon’s south pole.

NASA announced the Artemis program in 2017, the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing, and originally had 2024 set for the return.

However, the mission has been plagued with delays — from the coronavirus to a lack of funding to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing NASA for choosing SpaceX to build the lunar lander.

Friday’s announcement marks the first time the world has heard of a moon landing site for the first woman and person of color, so the long-awaited mission seems to be moving forward and it will begin first with SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System (HLS). first acidify to the dark side of the moon to make sure it’s safe for the astronauts.

Once the data gives NASA the green light, it will send astronauts aboard the Orion capsule to dock with the HLS. Two crew members will then transfer to the spaceship and head to their landing target.

Two of the Artemis III astronauts travel to the moon aboard SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System (pictured)

The analysis team balanced other landing criteria with specific Artemis III scientific objectives, including the goal of landing close enough to a permanently shaded area to allow the crew to perform a moonwalk, while minimizing landing disturbance.

Artemis III is still years away, but the first phase of the program will start on August 29.

This mission, Artemis I, will be the first launch of the 22-meter-high Super Launch System (SLS), topped off with an unmanned Orion capsule that will orbit the moon and return to Earth.

The SLS moon rocket is 41 feet shorter than the Saturn V rockets used during Apollo half a century ago. But it’s more powerful, using a core stage and dual strap-on boosters, similar to the ones used for the space shuttles.

The Artemis III mission follows the success of the Artemis I mission, which launches on August 29. IT will launch the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule for the first time

The capsule is unscrewed as it orbits the moon and spends six weeks in space

The core is a vibrant orange which is surrounded by two white rocket boosters on each side – and one booster features the NASA worm logo.

The Orion capsule sits at the top, just below the Launch Abort system identified by its pointed end.

The entire structure weighs 5.75 million pounds and is larger than the Statue of Liberty.

The Orion spacecraft will travel to orbit 40,000 miles beyond the moon, or 280,000 miles from Earth.

Pictured is the path of the Artemis I mission, the first of three phases in the Artemis program

This mission will demonstrate the integrated system performance of SLS, Orion and Exploration Ground Systems prior to a manned flight.

This spacecraft, built primarily by Lockheed Martin, will “stay in space longer than any ship has done for astronauts without docking at a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before,” NASA previously said.

If Artemis I is a success, NASA will send Artemis II on a trip around the moon in 2024, this time with a human crew on board.

The Artemis II mission plans to send four astronauts in the first manned Orion capsule for up to 21 days in a lunar flight.

Both missions are test flights to demonstrate the technology and capabilities of Orion, SLS and the Artemis mission before NASA puts human boots back on the moon.