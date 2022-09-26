NASA pushes back Artemis 1 launch date AGAIN as Tropical Storm Ian approaches hurricane strength

NASA has been forced to postpone the launch of the moon rocket Artemis 1 for the third time as Tropical Storm Ian, which could soon become a hurricane, ravages Florida.

The tropical storm has sent panic across the state with residents clearing supermarket shelves, and now the country’s space program has also felt the fear, canceling the launch scheduled for Tuesday.

Artemis 1 is a space launch vehicle designed to take astronauts and equipment to and from the moon after 50 years of waiting. The last manned mission to the moon was Apollo 17, which took place from December 7 to December 19 in 1972.

The space agency is still deciding whether the Artemis 1 should be returned to the staging area, and if they do, they wouldn’t be able to launch during the launch window ending October 4.

NASA officials said they would review “the latest information on the storm from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the US Space Force and the National Hurricane Center” and make a decision Monday.

Tropical Storm Ian is about to undergo explosive intensification into a major hurricane en route to Florida from Grand Cayman

A line of shoppers is seen outside a retail warehouse as Floridians rush to prepare for the storm, which is expected to be a strong hurricane

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency across the state and its 67 counties on Saturday afternoon, sparking stores full of panicked shoppers.

The rocket’s first launch failed at the end of August due to technical problems, while the second attempt was halted in September by a fuel leak.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday and reach a “major” hurricane-force on Tuesday — something of Category 3 or higher — before reaching Cuba.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida mid-week, either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, bringing with it wind gusts of 130 mph.

“Ian will become a large and powerful hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and will spread its impact across much of the Florida peninsula,” said Jamie Rhome, acting director of the National Hurricane Center.

“The fragility of the wave action along Florida’s west coast is very extreme,” Rhome said, pointing out that “it doesn’t take an onshore or direct hit from a hurricane to pile up the water.”

The cities of Orlando, Panama City and Tampa are all in Tropical Storm Ian’s path, according to The Weather Channel’s most recent projections. Parts of Alabama and Georgia are also likely to be affected.

Residents in the projected path have been urged to make hurricane preparations as officials at the National Hurricane Center warn of the higher-than-normal degree of “uncertainty” in the storm’s forecast path and intensity.

Repeating the uncertainty surrounding Ian’s path, DeSantis said, “Don’t think that if you’re not in that eye, somehow you don’t have to prepare.”

A National Weather Service image shows potential storm surge depths in South Florida and warns they are likely to be joined by ‘large and destructive waves’

Cars line up at a Costco gas station in Orlando, Florida as residents rush to stock up on gas for the approaching storm

The National Hurricane Center is warning of storm surges in parts of Florida’s coast, including the Florida Keys, as forecasters predict water levels could rise several feet.

The Center also predicted that some parts of the state could receive 6 inches of rain through Tuesday evening and warned of possible flash flooding.

John Cangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist, said Sunday it is not clear where Ian will hit the hardest in Florida.

Residents should begin preparations, including gathering supplies for potential power outages, he said.

“It’s hard to say you have to stay informed, but that’s the right message now,” he said. “It’s still time to get your supplies.”

Meanwhile, authorities in Cuba are preparing for Tropical Storm Ian by evacuating some parts of the island and suspending classes at schools in the western part of the island.

At 11 p.m. EST Sunday, Ian was moving northwest, about 140 miles south of Grand Cayman, at a speed of 21 miles per hour. It had a maximum sustained wind of 65 mph.

President Biden also declared a state of emergency in Florida and activated federal emergency aid for the state just an hour before canceling his visit to Florida to campaign with Democrats’ midterm candidates.