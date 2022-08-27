NASA prepares to launch Artemis 1 as it prepares to return Americans to the surface of the Moon 

The first lunar rocket launched by NASA in five decades is expected to lift off as early as August 29 from the Kennedy Space Center on the Florida coast.

NASA is preparing to launch the unmanned Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule as part of the agency’s Artemis I mission, which plans to return American astronauts to the moon’s surface.

This mission is a testing ground for the technologies that could eventually lead to a landing on Mars.

At the center of Artemis I is the Space Launch System, also known as SLS, NASA’s largest rocket project since Saturn V.

The SLS launch will take place on August 29 at 8:33 a.m. Eastern Time from launch pad 39B. The launch has a two-hour window.

Should weather delay the launch beyond the window, the other possible launch dates are September 2 and 5.

If all goes according to plan, NASA expects to launch Artemis II in 2023, a manned flight along the lunar surface before American astronauts land on the surface in 2025 as part of Artemis III.

In the commander’s seat, Commander Moonikin Campos will be strapped in – a tribute to electrical engineer Arturo Campos, who played a key role in bringing the troubled Apollo 13 mission back to safety in 1970.

The rocket is highly sensitive to weathering and NASA must consider temperature, window and rain before approving the launch.

According to the Launch Mission Execution Forecast, “While the overall lightning threat seems low, this onshore current regime will promote scattered showers across Atlantic waters through the launch window.”

“As a result, the main weather conditions for an attempt on Monday morning will be the Cumulus Cloud Rule, Surface Electric Fields Rule and the Flight Through Precipitation restriction,” the Launch Weather officer wrote.

A NASA spokesperson has suggested that circumstances that would normally lead to the cancellation of a manned launch may not apply to an unmanned launch.

The Artemis project will see astronauts land on the moon every year until the end of the decade, starting in 2025. At that stage, the price of the Artemis project will have risen to $93 billion.

Those astronauts will build a space station and base on the moon’s south pole. The technologies used in this mission will aid NASA in its ultimate goal, a manned expedition to Mars. Those missions are scheduled for the early 2040s.

The project has gone way over budget since it was first conceived. In 2012, the SLC cost an estimated $6 billion to build, and each launch would cost $500 million.

As of August 2022, the bill to build the rocket was $20 billion, while launches will cost $4.1 billion, reports CNBC.

If Artemis I is a success, it will float 60 miles above the lunar surface, in 2024 Artemis II will make a lunar flight with four astronauts on board. By 2025, astronauts are expected to set foot on the moon.

NASA’s inspector general said earlier this year that 2026 is a more realistic target for human moon landings.

A Chinese rover pictured in 2019 after landing on the moon. The nation hopes to one day establish a base on the lunar surface

The Artemis III, which will be the title of the moon landing mission, may contain a capsule made by SpaceX from Elon Musk. In 2021, Musk was awarded a $2.9 billion contract from NASA to develop the project.

Those astronauts would be the first people to walk on the surface since 1972.

The SLS shares similarities with the space shuttle in that it is equipped on either side with two solid rocket boosters containing liquid hydrogen and oxygen.

The boosters will give the SLS, which will weigh 5.7 million pounds when fully fueled, a thrust of nearly nine million pounds. That’s about 15 percent more than Saturn V. It can lift 90 tons into Earth orbit and 27 tons to the moon.

After the launch of Artemis I, the SLS will be the most powerful rocket ever launched. The current version of the rocket is called Block 1. The next version will be called Block 1B.

When launched, it will be accompanied by the Orion module and will stand over 320 feet and hold more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic fuel.

Orion, made by Lockheed-Martin, is the landing craft that will be used by astronauts to take them to the moon. Although it resembles the landing craft used by the early Apollo astronauts, it is larger inside and equipped with the latest technologies.

Astronauts can survive in the capsule for up to 21 days without having to dock anywhere.

Like its Apollo ancestor, the Orion has a heat shield that protects the astronauts from the friction caused by re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

The craft will land using parachutes that slow it down from 25,000 miles per hour to about 20 miles per hour to safely return astronauts to Earth in the Pacific Ocean, close to Baja California.

The total length of the Artemis I mission is 42 days, during which time it will cross 1.3 million miles. The main goal is to make sure the rocket works according to plan before the astronauts embark in 2023.

The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft on board is currently on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center

During the mission, the SLS will launch Orion where it will hover approximately 60 miles above the lunar surface. There will be three mannequins on board as NASA tries to determine what effects the journey will have on the human body.

Crucially, at the end of the mission, NASA scientists will track how Orion copes with its reentry to Earth as it re-enters the atmosphere at 30 times the speed of sound.

NASA officials have said testing Orion’s heat shield is the most important part of the mission.

In a press conference on Aug. 3, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “This is an ablative heat shield, and the only way you can test it is to take it outside and let it in at 32 Mach.”

He continued, “Orion will come home faster and hotter than any spacecraft has ever done.”

About 10,000 people are expected to show up to watch the launch in person, many at Space View Park in Titusville and Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral.

The launch will be streamed live on NASA.gov, NASA TV through the agency’s social media accounts and on YouTube.

The Artemis Real-time Orbit website (AROW) provides images, data and all the latest news, while space fans can also determine where Orion is and its distance from Earth, distance from the moon, mission duration and more . ‘