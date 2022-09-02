NASA Prepares for Saturday Moon’s Rocket Launch Attempt

NASA’s moon rocket will land on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 1, 2022.



The stars appear to align so that NASA’s Moon rocket can finally blast off on Saturday, with favorable weather forecasts and technical issues that delayed launch earlier this week have been resolved.

The launch is scheduled for 2:17 p.m. local time (1817 GMT) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a possible delay of up to two hours if necessary.

The chance of favorable weather conditions within that window was 60 percent on Thursday evening.

“The weather looks good,” and it is not expected to be a “showstopper,” analyst Melody Lovin said at a news conference.

NASA has also been working to correct the technical issues that led to the last-minute launch delay during Monday’s originally scheduled window.

At first, it appeared that one of the rocket’s four main engines was too hot, though it turned out to be just a reading from a “bad sensor,” the rocket’s program manager John Honeycutt said Thursday.

In the future, the incorrect information will simply be ignored.

Then a leak in the fuel tank had to be repaired.

“We’ve been able to find what we believe is the source of the leak and correct it,” said launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson.

The Artemis 1 mission is an unmanned test flight. It will be the first launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful in the world and which has been in development for more than a decade.

“There’s no guarantee we’ll leave on Saturday, but we’re going to try,” said Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin.

If the mission continues on Saturday, the Orion capsule mounted on top of the rocket will spend 37 days in space, orbiting the moon from about 100 kilometers away.

It is the Orion that will then take future astronauts back to the moon in 2025 at the earliest — including the first woman and the first person of color to walk on its surface.

Artemis is named after the twin sister of the Greek god Apollo, after whom the first lunar missions were named. With the new flagship program, NASA hopes one day to test technology intended to send humans to Mars.

© 2022 AFP