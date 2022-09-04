NASA not sure if next lunar rocket launch attempt is possible this month

NASA’s SLS rocket and the Orion capsule on it would lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a mission to the moon.



After scrapping a second attempt to get its new 30-story moon rocket off the ground due to a fuel leak, NASA officials said Saturday it may not be possible to try again this month.

The current launch window for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the moon ends Tuesday and is “definitely off the table,” Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development, said at a news conference Saturday.

The next possible launch window is Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, and if that fails, Oct. 17 to 31, NASA said.

The ability to take off during those windows “really depends on what options the team is likely to get back with early Monday or Tuesday morning,” Free said.

Millions around the world tuned in for live coverage and crowds gathered on Florida beaches on Saturday hoping to witness the historic detonation of the Space Launch System (SLS).

But a leak near the rocket’s base was found when ultra-cold liquid hydrogen was pumped in, bringing it to a halt.

The Artemis 1 space mission hopes to test the SLS, as well as the unmanned Orion capsule sitting atop, in preparation for future lunar journeys with people on board.

The first launch attempt on Monday was also halted after engineers discovered a fuel leak and a sensor showed that one of the rocket’s four main engines was too hot.

Overview of the nearly six-week Artemis 1 journey.



“This is a very new vehicle, a whole new technology, a very new goal to go back to the moon and a preparation to go to Mars,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. “Yes, it is difficult.”

Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin described the hydrogen leak as “major,” and said one of their “prime suspects” was a seal on a tank pipe.

Engineering teams think they should replace the seal, either right on the launch pad or after returning the rocket to the assembly building a few miles away.

It was “too early” to completely rule out a launch before the end of September, Sarafin said, promising a status update next week.

NASA has previously said the early October period would be difficult to coordinate as a crew of astronauts will use the Kennedy Space Center for a rocket launch to the International Space Station.

In addition to the leak, another problem facing the SLS is its emergency self-destruct system.

Designed to explode in the event the rocket drifts off course, the system will likely have to be re-examined for the next launch, which can only be done in the assembly building.

Getting the missile in and out of the building will take “several weeks,” Sarafin said.

The purpose of the Artemis 1 mission is to verify that the Orion capsule, which sits atop the SLS rocket, is safe to carry astronauts in the future.



Apollo’s twin sister

Once launched by SLS, the Orion capsule will take several days to reach the moon, flying about 100 kilometers at its closest approach.

The capsule will fire its engines to go into distant retrograde orbit (DRO) 40,000 miles beyond the moon, a record for a spacecraft capable of carrying humans.

Mannequins equipped with sensors will replace astronauts on the Artemis 1 mission and will record acceleration, vibration and radiation levels.

The journey is expected to take about six weeks and one of its main objectives is to test the capsule’s heat shield, which at 16 feet in diameter is the largest ever built.

On its return to Earth’s atmosphere, the heat shield will have to withstand speeds of 25,000 miles per hour and a temperature of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius) — about half as hot as the sun.

Artemis is named after the twin sister of the Greek god Apollo, after whom the first lunar missions were named.

(LR) Kennedy Space Center Press Secretary Jackie McGuinness; NASA Administrator Bill Nelson; Associate Administrator for Reconnaissance Systems Development James Free; and Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin will hold a press conference on September 3, 2022.



Unlike the Apollo missions, which sent only white men to the moon between 1969 and 1972, Artemis missions will see the first person of color and the first woman set foot on the lunar surface.

A successful Artemis 1 mission would be a huge relief for the US space agency, after years of delays and cost overruns.

The cost of the Artemis program is estimated to be $93 billion by 2025, with each of the first four missions at a whopping $4.1 billion per launch, according to a government audit.

The next mission, Artemis 2, takes astronauts to the moon without landing on the surface.

The Artemis 3 crew will land on the moon in 2025 at the earliest, with later missions envisioning a lunar space station and a lasting presence on the lunar surface.

A manned journey to the red planet aboard the Orion, which would take several years, could be attempted by the end of the 2030s.

