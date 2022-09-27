NASA moon rocket back in hangar, launch unlikely until Nov.

The NASA moon rocket, right, scheduled for the Artemis mission to the moon, will roll back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The launch of the rocket was postponed due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux



NASA’s moon rocket returned to the safety of its hangar on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida, launching now unlikely before mid-November.

Rather than attempt to send it on its first test flight, the launch team moved the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket off the path at Kennedy Space Center. The four-mile (6.4 kilometers) journey took all night.

NASA official Jim Free said it would be difficult to upgrade the rocket and bring it back to the pad for an October launch attempt. Installing new batteries is particularly challenging, Free noted, making it questionable whether a launch can be attempted before the mid-to-late October launch window closes. The next two-week window would open on November 12.

The Space Launch System rocket was supposed to fire a month ago, but was delayed twice due to fuel leaks and engine problems.

Once in space, the crew pod on top of the rocket will aim for lunar orbit with three test dummies, a crucial dress rehearsal before astronauts board in 2024. The last time a capsule flew to the moon was during NASA’s Apollo 17 moon landing. in 1972.

The NASA moon rocket planned for the Artemis mission to the moon will roll back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The launch of the rocket was delayed due to the approaching arrival of Hurricane Ian. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux



The NASA moon rocket planned for the Artemis mission to the moon will roll back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The launch of the rocket was delayed due to the approaching arrival of Hurricane Ian. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux



The NASA moon rocket planned for the Artemis mission to the moon will roll back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The launch of the rocket was delayed due to the approaching arrival of Hurricane Ian. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux



The NASA moon rocket planned for the Artemis mission to the moon will roll back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The launch of the rocket was delayed due to the approaching arrival of Hurricane Ian. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux



The NASA moon rocket planned for the Artemis mission to the moon will roll back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The launch of the rocket was delayed due to the approaching arrival of Hurricane Ian. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux



Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to take shelter; launch pending

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.