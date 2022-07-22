NASA Mars rover discovers mystery object

A tangled object discovered by NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover has intrigued space viewers, leading some to muse ironically on the quality of Italian dining on the Red Planet.



Is it tumbler? A piece of fishing line? Spaghetti?

But the most plausible explanation is more prosaic: They are likely the remains of a component used to lower the robotic explorer to the Martian surface in February 2021.

“We’ve discussed where it came from, but there’s been speculation that it’s a piece of cord from the parachute or from the landing system that lowers the rover to the ground,” a spokesperson for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory told AFP.

“Note that we have no confirmation that it is one or the other,” he added.

The bundle of debris was first spotted by the rover’s front-left hazard avoidance camera on July 12, but when Perseverance returned to the same spot four days later, it was gone.

It was probably carried by the wind, like a piece of thermal blanket that may have come from the rocket-propelled landing system, which was spotted last month.

The accumulating garbage left behind by Perseverance is considered a small price to pay for the rover’s noble scientific goals of searching for biosignatures of ancient microbial life forms.

And these items may one day become valuable artifacts for future Mars settlers.

“In about a hundred years, Martians will eagerly collect all this stuff and either display it in museums or turn it into ‘historical jewelry’,” tweeted amateur astronomer Stuart Atkinson.

