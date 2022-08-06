NASA Goddard’s ‘Web Around Asteroid Bennu’ shows in SIGGRAPH film fest

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



In addition to cultural heavyweights like Disney’s “Encanto” and Warner Brothers’ “The Batman,” a short film made in Goddard will share the screen next week at a festival honoring standout works of computer-animated storytelling.

“A Web Around Asteroid Bennu” highlights the tricky navigation required for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission to collect a sample from asteroid Bennu in 2020. Produced at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, the video will be shown in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Aug. 8 at the Electronic Theater of the SIGGRAPH computer graphics conference, a qualifying venue for Academy Award consideration.

OSIRIS-REx completed a series of complicated maneuvers around Bennu over the course of two and a half years before collecting its sample with a touch-and-go, or TAG, maneuver and exit. The different segments of this web-like flight path were fully highlighted by data visualizer Kel Elkins, of NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio in Goddard.

“I started working with the trajectory data in 2015,” Elkins said. “And when you first see an image of all the different maneuvers, it looks like a rat’s nest. But it was really exciting to see these complicated maneuvers in 3D space.”











Bennu is one of Earth’s closest planetary neighbors — an asteroid about the height of a skyscraper and has been the place NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission calls home since late 2018. When OSIRIS-REx arrived on December 3, 2018, it began to wrap Bennu in a complex web of observations. This narrated video presents the full trajectory of the mission during its stay in Bennu. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

“From a trajectory and navigation perspective, the team has really done things that have never been done before in planetary exploration,” said Mike Moreau, deputy project manager for OSIRIS-REx at NASA Goddard. “We flew the spacecraft closer to this object than any spacecraft has ever flown before; we performed maneuvers that were centimeters per second or millimeters per second, to get the spacecraft exactly where it needed to be and change orbits.”

The video is approximately four minutes in total and shows the flight path around Bennu from start to finish in a single, continuous shot.

“We knew we wanted to make one big product before we left,” said Dan Gallagher, multimedia producer for planetary science at NASA Goddard. “And it made sense to show the whole web from start to finish, and let it go when we actually left and went back to Earth.”

The concept is simple, but the path from idea to a finished product involved some meticulous science to make it happen effectively. What a viewer sees in this video is not just an imagined drawing, but actual, illustrated data: “What makes the Scientific Visualization Studio a little different is that the elements in our visualizations are directly driven by mission data,” Elkins said. “I like working on projects that are based on real scientific data and being able to communicate that to people.”

“A Web Around Asteroid Bennu” is the latest in a series of Goddard productions to make it to the SIGGRAPH Electronic Theater. Last year, Elkins and Gallagher’s “Tour of Asteroid Bennu” was shown there.

With two consecutive appearances from Goddard Planetary Science and the Scientific Visualization Studio, what comes next for Elkins and Gallagher?

“When I first spoke to Dan and said I was excited about how we were selected for the second piece, Dan already started planning,” Elkins said. “He said, ‘Well, we have to plan for the third, we have to get the hat trick.'”

“Kel said he was surprised we were two years in a row,” Gallagher said. “But I’m not surprised. Kel is great. The SVS is great. I think they deserve to be among the best in Hollywood.”

This month, the team plans to release their next piece for OSIRIS-REx: a 360-degree version of “A Web Around Asteroid Bennu” that wraps the video around the viewer, for an interactive experience on VR headsets, mobile devices and online.

“As great as it is to see the trajectory in front of you in its original format, there’s something about putting the viewer right in the middle of it and letting them look around,” Elkins said. “You are in space and OSIRIS-REx is flying around you. We are very excited to be able to publish this additional 360-degree view.”

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx completes final tour of asteroid Bennu