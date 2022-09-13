NASA desperate to launch Doomed Artemis 1 mission to the moon SEPT 27

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has decided to launch Artemis 1 on September 27, after the beleaguered lunar mission was delayed twice before due to technical problems.

Engine problems and a hydrogen leak just hours before launch were the main culprits for the delays on August 29 and September 3, respectively.

NASA is determined to launch the seemingly doomed mission in late September, but also marked a launch window in early October.

The date would depend on engineering teams successfully testing to fuel the Space Launch System rocket, and getting a waiver to prevent batteries from being retested on an emergency flight system used to destroy the rocket if it fails. strays from its designated range.

If it doesn’t receive the waiver, the rocket will have to be wheeled back to its assembly building, pushing the timeline back by several weeks.

For the Sept. 27 date, a “70-minute launch window opens at 11:37 a.m. EDT,” while the mission was set to end with an ocean splash from the Orion capsule on Nov. 5.

A possible next date is October 2.

After several delays and significant technical difficulties, NASA says they will not launch until they are sure they are ‘ready’

A TIMELINE OF NASA’S DOOMED ARTEMIS 1 MISSION TO THE MOON A29 UGUST: Refueling was scheduled to begin just after midnight, but was delayed by an hour due to offshore storms. It started at 1:13 am. Prior to the scheduled 8:33 a.m. launch, engine 3 of the rocket’s four engines was found to be above the maximum allowable temperature limit for launch. Other technical issues included an 11-minute communication delay between the spacecraft and ground control, a fuel leak and a tear in the insulating foam of the bonding joints between the liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen tanks. NASA scrubbed the launch after the two-hour launch window passed. An investigation revealed that a faulty sensor incorrectly displayed a high temperature on engine 3. 03 SEPTEMBER: After the first attempt, a second launch attempt was scheduled for the afternoon of September 3. The launch window is said to have opened at 2:17 p.m. and lasted two hours. The launch was delayed at 11:17 a.m. due to a leak in the fuel supply line in a service arm connected to the engine section. The cause of the leak remains unclear. Mission operators are investigating whether an overpressure of the quick coupler’s liquid hydrogen line during the launch attempt may have damaged a seal, allowing hydrogen to escape. 08 SEPTEMBER: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will announce two launch dates at the end of September. September 23 and 27 were possible dates for a third attempt to launch the Artemis 1 mission to the moon. SEPTEMBER 12TH: NASA target September 27 as possible launch window. The date would depend on engineering teams successfully testing to fuel the Space Launch System rocket, and getting a waiver to prevent batteries from being retested on an emergency flight system used to destroy the rocket if it fails. strays from its designated range. If it doesn’t receive the waiver, the rocket will have to be wheeled back to its assembly building, pushing the timeline back by several weeks. OCTOBER 2ND: This date has been chosen as a possible alternative to the September 27 launch date.

NASA has halted its last launch attempt because engineers were unable to fix a hydrogen fuel leak seven hours before launch.

NASA engineers repeatedly tried to stop the fuel leak during the Artemis 1 countdown.

First they tried heating and cooling the tank connector with cold fuel to reset the hydrogen quick coupler.

Then engineers tried to pressurize it with helium again and reverted to the hot-and-cold method to stop the leak. All three attempts failed.

On the first launch attempt, the engineers were unable to cool any of the rocket’s engines to a safe temperature for takeoff in time.

NASA’s Associate Administrator for Reconnaissance Systems Development, Jim Free, told reporters last week that the ship was not yet “safe in orbit” and rather safer “on the ground.”

“We’re not going into these tests lightly, we’re not saying we think, we hope this will work,” he said.

“We won’t launch until we’re ready.”

NASA’s Associate Administrator for Reconnaissance Systems Development Jim Free (pictured) told reporters last week that the ship was not yet “safe in orbit.”

Once launched, it will take several days for the spacecraft to reach the moon and fly about 60 miles at its closest approach

After this, Artemis will take 2 astronauts to the moon without landing on the surface, while the third, scheduled for the mid-2020s, would see the first woman and person of color on lunar soil

The launch of the Artemis I mission marks the first step in NASA’s plan to return humans to the moon by 2025.

The Artemis 1 space mission hopes to test the SLS, as well as the unmanned Orion capsule on it, in preparation for future lunar journeys with people on board.

Once launched, it will take several days for the spacecraft to reach the moon and fly about 60 miles on its closest approach.

One of the main objectives of the trip is to test the capsule’s heat shield, which at 16 feet in diameter will be the largest ever built, when the ship re-enters the atmosphere.

The next mission, Artemis 2, will take astronauts to the moon without landing on the surface, while the third, scheduled for the mid-2020s, would see the first woman and person of color on lunar soil.

NASA wants to build a lunar space station called Gateway and maintain a sustained presence on the moon to gain insight into how to survive very long space missions, ahead of a mission to Mars in the 2030s.