NASA declares Insight DEAD after two failed communication attempts

NASA has said goodbye to Insight after more than four years of service.

Mission controller announced the demise of the Mars lander on Wednesday after two failed attempts to make contact with the spacecraft.

The team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said the cause of death was the craft’s batteries that had run out — what state engineers are calling a “dead canister.”

The last time the lander communicated with Earth was December 15, but mission control had previously decided to declare the mission over if Insight missed two communication attempts.

The official Insight Twitter account posted what was believed to be the last photo taken by a Mars lander on Tuesday.

NASA shared a photo from Insight (pictured) on Tuesday and said it could be the last photo of the Mars lander because its batteries failed to charge

Since landing on Mars in 2018, Insight has detected more than 1,300 marsquakes with its French-built seismometer, including several caused by meteoroid impacts.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, said in a statement“I’ve seen the launch and landing of this mission, and while saying goodbye to a spacecraft is always sad, the fascinating science InSight has performed is cause for celebration.

“The seismic data from this alone provides great insights not only into Mars, but other rocky bodies, including Earth.”

Insight’s final image shows its seismometer, the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS), a round, dome-shaped instrument.

SEIS has sat on Mars’ surface to pick up the “pulse,” or seismic vibrations, and glimpse the planet’s internal activity.

InSight also has two technical cameras on board: one mounted on the arm (known as IDC) and the other on the front of the lander (known as ICC), which captured this final image.

Earlier this summer, the lander was so low on power that the mission shut down Insight’s other science instruments to keep the seismometer running.

NASA even disabled the fault protection system that would otherwise automatically shut down the seismometer if the system detected the lander’s power generation was dangerously low.

Insight was assigned to study the deep interior of Mars to find out how all celestial bodies with rocky surfaces formed, including those on Earth and the Moon.

It was intended to operate for only two years, but its mission was extended to four years after it was found by an independent review panel to have “produced exceptional science.”

Even from the start of the mission, it was clear to NASA staff that it wouldn’t take as long as some of the agency’s other projects.

It was known that the solar panels would eventually become covered in Martian dust, making it difficult to generate power.

NASA said equipping it with a mechanism that removed the dust “would have added additional cost, bulk and complexity” that could have hindered its success.

NASA said the scientific results and discoveries obtained by Insight “have answered many questions and raised new ones for future explorers.”

NASA shared the final image from the lander as the sun set on Mars

Unfortunately, Martian dust carried by the wind has gradually accumulated on Insight’s solar panels, making it difficult to generate power. The lander is pictured above in December 2018

Insight landed near the equator of Mars on the west side of a flat expanse of lava, Elysium Planitia – and tweeted its first image soon after

These include the detection of the first quakes on another planet, including the most recent in May this year.

This Martian quake had an estimated magnitude of 5, with tremors reverberating through the planet for at least six hours.

Insight also showed that the planet’s crust is thinner than expected – about 25 to 40 kilometers thick, consisting of three internal layers.

Laurie Leshin, director of JPL, which manages the mission, said: “InSight has more than lived up to its name.

“As a scientist who has spent a career studying Mars, it has been amazing to see what the lander has accomplished, thanks to a whole team of people around the world who helped make this mission a success.

“Yes, it’s sad to say goodbye, but InSight’s legacy will live on, informing and inspiring.”