NASA astronauts’ blood shows signs of DNA mutations due to spaceflight and they must be monitored

Astronauts’ blood may show signs of DNA mutations after spaceflight, so their cancer risk needs to be monitored, a new study reveals.

Fourteen astronauts from NASA’s space shuttle program who flew on shuttle missions averaging 12 days between 1998 and 2001 participated in the study: 85 percent were male and six were on their first mission for the space agency.

Researchers collected blood samples from the astronauts twice — ten days before spaceflight and on the day of landing — as well as white blood cells collected just once, three days after landing. Those samples were placed in a freezer at minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit and left untouched for 20 years.

“Astronauts work in an extreme environment where many factors can lead to somatic mutations, especially radiation in space, meaning there is a risk that these mutations could develop into clonal hematopoiesis,” said lead author of the study David Goukassian, professor of cardiology. at the Cardiovascular Research Institute at Icahn Mount Sinai in New York, in a statement.

Researchers collected blood samples from the astronauts twice — ten days before spaceflight and on the day of landing — as well as white blood cells collected just once, three days after landing. Above: Official portrait of Expedition 45/46 long-term astronaut Scott Kelly

“Given the growing interest in both commercial spaceflight and deep space exploration, and the potential health risks of exposure to various harmful factors associated with repeated or prolonged space exploration missions, such as a trip to Mars, we decided to explore , retrospective, somatic mutation,” explained Goukassian

Somatic mutations are mutations that occur after a person is conceived and in cells other than sperm or eggs, meaning they cannot be passed on to future generations.

The mutations identified in the study were characterized by the over-representation of blood cells from a single clone, a process called clonal hematopoiesis. Several blood cancers, including chronic myeloid leukemia, are examples of clonal hematopoiesis.

Scientists used DNA sequencing and bioinformatics analysis to identify 34 mutations in 17 CH driver genes.

“The presence of these mutations does not necessarily mean that the astronauts will develop cardiovascular disease or cancer, but there is a risk that this could happen over time from continued and prolonged exposure to the extreme environment of deep space,” added Goukassian up.

The most common mutations occurred in TP3, a gene that produces a tumor suppressor protein, and DNMT3A, one of the most commonly mutated genes in acute myeloid leukemia.

Although the mutations were high for the astronauts’ ages, the researchers said it was still below a worrisome threshold.

As NASA ramps up its long-delayed Artemis program to place American boots on the lunar surface for the first time in 50 years, these kinds of health observations for astronauts will be key to the future success of spaceflights to the moon, Mars and beyond.

Researchers have shown that they can conduct this type of research to investigate astronauts’ susceptibility to disease without affecting their ability to work. The study was published on Aug. 31 in Nature Communication Biology.

They recommend that NASA and its medical team screen astronauts every three to five years for somatic mutations and possible clonal expansion or regression, as well as well into their retirement years — when these types of mutations can potentially expand.

“What’s important now is to conduct longitudinal retrospective and well-controlled prospective studies involving a large number of astronauts to see how that risk evolves based on continued exposure and then compare that data to their clinical symptoms, imaging and lab results,” said Goukassian.

“That will allow us to make informed predictions about which individuals are more likely to develop diseases based on the phenomena we see and open the door to individualized precision medicine approaches for early intervention and prevention.”

This work comes two months after a study showed that astronauts participating in spaceflights lasting longer than three months may show signs of incomplete bone repair even after a full year on Earth.

“The adverse effect of spaceflight on skeletal tissue can be significant,” said the study’s opening sentence.

“We found that weight-bearing bones in most astronauts only partially recovered a year after spaceflight,” Leigh Gabel, assistant professor of Kinesiology and lead author of the study, said in a statement.

“This suggests that the permanent bone loss from spaceflight is about the same as a decade of age-related bone loss on Earth.”

That study began in 2017 and followed 17 astronauts before and after spaceflight for seven years to determine how bone does or does not recover after longer spaceflights.

Researchers went to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas and scanned the astronauts’ wrists and ankles before taking off for space.

One year after returning from a prolonged space flight, most astronauts showed incomplete recovery of bone density, strength and trabecular thickness at the weight-bearing distal tibia.