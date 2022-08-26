NASA Artemis1 to carry ASU CubeSat into space

LunaH-Map Team (LR) Joe DuBois, Tyler O’Brien, Nathaniel Streubel, Craig Hardgrove (NASA Principal Investigator). Credit: ASU School of Earth and Space Exploration



The Lunar Polar Hydrogen Mapper (LunaH-Map) mission is one of the smallest NASA planetary science missions, but has big science goals. Previous missions and studies have identified the presence of water ice at the moon’s poles. However, there are still unanswered questions about how much water ice is in permanently shaded areas.

It is also not known how much water ice can be held at depth in illuminated regions of the moon’s south pole. LunaH-Map will answer those questions by going into orbit around the moon and producing a neutron map that will reveal where and how much water ice is on the moon’s south pole.

LunaH-Map will help us understand the origin of water on the moon and how it has been redistributed since the moon’s formation. The maps will also be used to plan future missions and landing sites for robotic and human water ice prospecting.

CubeSat will find and map water ice on the moon’s south pole. Credit: ASU School of Earth and Space Exploration

What we hope to learn from the LunaH-Map CubeSat. Credit: ASU School of Earth and Space Exploration

NASA’s lunar-observing CubeSat is ready to launch Artemis

